Fat cows selling to a top of £1800 and 258ppk at Newtownstewart Mart
Bullocks selling to £1600 and 294 ppk.
Heifers selling to £1235 and 315ppk.
Fat cows: Ms S Miller Newtownstewart 510kgs £258, 480kgs £210, 490kgs £194 and £190, 635kgs £161; T R Crawford Droit 780kgs £231, 675kgs £220, 725kgs £218, 660kgs £215; S Managh Omagh 710kgs £195; M McGlinchey Omagh 675kgs £184; W D Millar Glenock 610kgs £195; M Dooher Strabane 625kgs £185; A Moore Ardstraw 795kgs £188; J Gallagher Newtownstewart 630kgs £173; J G Kelly Strabane 690kgs £172; M Wallace Donemana 465kgs £180 and J A Baird Claudy 600kgs £148, 625kgs £144.
Friesian cows: S Mitchell Drumlegagh 650kgs £165, 745kgs £137, 570kgs £161.
Other cows sold from £123 up.
Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 615kgs £1600, 660kgs £1470, 615kgs £1465, 610kgs £1420, 535kgs £1385, 600kgs £1380. A Moore Ardstraw 480kgs £1410; J A Baird Claudy 560kgs £1300, 495kgs £1140, 500kgs £1110; T Davis Strabane 540kgs £1100; Ms M Millar Strabane 520kgs £1265, £1185 and £1140; S Mitchell Drumlegagh 675kgs £1620 and S Patterson Omagh 370kgs £975, 390kgs £955, 340kgs £900, 330kgs £850, 355kgs £780.
Heifer prices: an Omagh farmer 565kgs £1235, 350kgs £810; A Moore Ardstraw 415kgs £1145; J G Kelly Strabane 400kgs £1050; a Claudy farmer 480kgs £1035 and O Dooher Strabane 295kgs £930, 300kgs £745, 285kgs £740.
Other heifers sold from £490 up.
Cows with calves: M McGlinchey Omagh £1185 and £1140.