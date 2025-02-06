Fat cows selling to a top of £2553 for 960kg at Saintfield Mart

Wednesday’s cattle sale, hit new levels at Saintfield Mart.

Fat cows sold to the best trade seen so far, especially Friesian cows – selling to a top of £1903 for a 780kg - £244 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows exceeding £2 a kg.

Bring your cull cows to the live ring.

Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart

Fat cattle: Sold to £2553 for a 960kg Aberdeen Angus stock bull, £266 per 100kg.

Bullocks sold to £2528 for a 860kg Belgian Blue, £294 per 100kg.

Lighter bullocks sold to £2208 for a 600kg Charolais, £368 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £2122 for a 870kg Simmental, £244 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £1903 for a 780kg Friesian cow, £244 per 100kg.

Leading prices; Annahilt producer Aberdeen Angus stock bull 960kg £266 £2553, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue/Friesian bullocks 860kg £294 £2528, 700kg £284 £1988, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus stock bull 880kg £266 £2340, Crossgar producer Charolais bullocks 600kg £368 £2208, 630kg £302 £1902, Ballykinlar producer Simmental cow 870kg £244 £2122. Castlewellan producer Limousin cow 700kg £294 £2058, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullock 630kg £306 £1927, Comber producer Friesian cows 780kg £244 £1903, 710kg £242 £1718, 680kg £228 £1550, 660kg £222 £1465, Annacloy producer Limousin cow 710kg £250 £1775, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 740kg £238 £1761, 620kg £232 £1438, Ballygowan producer Charolais cow 630kg £278 £1751, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 740kg £214 £1583, 680kg £228 £1550, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 550kg £280 £1540, Aberdeen Angus cow 550kg £272 £1496, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus cow 530kg £272 £1441, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 660kg £216 £1425, 710kg £194 £1377, Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 720kg £196 £1411, 610kg £200 £1220, 630kg 3197 £1197, 610kg 3195 £1189, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 670kg £206 £1380, 610kg 3186 £1134, Kircubbin producer Friesian cow 660kg £202 £1333 and Dromore producer Friesian cows 620kg £210 £1302, 620kg £172 £1066.

Suckled calves: Sold to an Excellent trade, with different pens selling to an average of well over £4 a kg.

Top price of £1800 for a 440kg Charolais – (410ppk).

Leading prices: Gilford producer Charolais/Limousin bullock calves 440kg £1800, 460kg £1800, 400kg £1680, 400kg £1670, Hillsborough producer Limousin bullocks 450kg £1750, 420kg £1650, 360kg £1560, Loughinisland producer Charolais bulls 390kg £1670, 420kg £1590, 370kg £1580, 370kg £1570, 440kg £1560, 370kg £1550, 370kg £1520, 390kg £1510, 400kg £1500, 370kg £1490, 330kg £1440, 300kg £1330 and Carryduff producer Limousin bulls 350kg £1510, 350kg £1500, 360kg £1500, 370kg £1500, 330kg £1460, 340kg £1460, 330kg £1420, 330kg £1400, 350kg £1400, 300kg £1320 and 310kg £1320.

Bullocks: Sold to £1980 for a 550kg Charolais, (360ppk).

Leading prices: Dromore producer Charolais 550kg £1980, 530kg £1820, 500kg £1800, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus/Limousins 620kg £1760, 510kg £1710, 600kg £1700, 600kg £1690, 550kg £1610, Comber producer Limousins 520kg £1670, 460kg £1550 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1660, 410kg £1390, 410kg £1350.

Heifers: Sold to £2140 for a 650kg Belgian Blue (330ppk).

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 650kg £2140, Lisburn producer Charolais 570kg £1930, 540kg £1810, 530kg £1750, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1660, 500kg £1640, 540kg £1480 and Lisburn producer Limousins 450kg £1570, 470kg £1550, 440kg £1530, 400kg £1500.