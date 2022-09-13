Fat cows selling to a top price of £1,720 at Armoy
A nice offer of 160 head of cattle on Monday night met with another fine trade and 100% clearance was had.
Steers sold to £1,390, heifers to £1,600 and fat cows were a tremendous trade selling to a top price of £1,720.
Leading prices
Steers
Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 540kgs £1,360, 560kgs £1,390, 590kgs £1,420, 600kgs £1,470, 530kgs £1,300. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs £1,530.
Robt Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 590kgs £1,500. Charles McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £1,000, 440kgs £1,000, 500kgs £1,160, 490kgs £1,160. Wm Harkness, Crumlin, Charolais, 380kgs £970, 360kgs £940, 380kgs £940, 390kgs £920. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Simmental, 600kgs £1,260. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Friesian, 600kgs £1,200, 590kgs £1,210. Sam Montgomery, Dunloy, Friesian, 650kgs £1,290. T McGarry, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,120, 540kgs £1,190, 560kgs £1,160, 570kgs £1,240, 530kgs £1,170. Sam Creith, Mosside, Hereford, 600kgs £1,330, 620kgs £1,420. John Hamilton, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,090, 590kgs £1,200. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 500kgs £1,210, 520kgs £1,160, 600kgs £1,370. W Harkness, Antrim, Simmental, 370kgs £910, 400kgs £930, 330kgs £830. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Limousin, 530kgs £1,180. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Simmental, 540kgs £1,150, 500kgs £1,080, 560kgs £1,150, 505kgs £1,080, 490kgs £1,080. Trevor Andrews, Larne, Hereford, 570kgs £1,140.
Heifers
R Chambers, Bushmills, Charolais, 640kgs £1,600, 630kgs £1,450. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Charolais, 550kgs £1,480, 560kgs £1,480, 540kgs £1,320, 550kgs £1,280. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,260, 610kgs £1,240. John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 520kgs £1,430, 530kgs £1,310, 480kgs £1,300, 510kgs £1,320, 530kgs £1,350, 490kgs £1,290, 540kgs £1,310, 560kgs £1,360, 540kgs £1,400, 440kgs £1,060, 520kgs £1,290, 515kgs £1,290, 490kgs £1,250, 590kg s31,410, 590kgs £1,430, 570kgs £1,430. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 550kgs £1,230, 550kgs £1,260, 510kgs £1,140. Paddy Kelly, Ballycastle, Limousin, 640kgs £1,340. Robt Chambers, Ballycastle, Limousin, 615kgs £1,290. Wilbert Quigg, Aghadowey, Charolais, 400kgs £860.
Fat cows
Charles McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 880kgs £1,720. Warwick Farms, Ballymena, Limousin, 890kgs £1,700, 900kgs £1,600. Robt McHenry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 730kgs £1,500. S Cochrane, Bushmills, Friesian, 700kgs £1,030, 610kgs £880, 810kgs £1,310. N Acheson, Armoy, Holsteins, 600kgs £750. Sam Montgomery, Ballymoney, Holstein, 705kgs £1,270, 640kgs £1,130.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.