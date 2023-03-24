Fat cows selling to a top price of £2460 for a Charolais bull at Enniskillen

Forward bullocks sold to 310ppk for a 525kg Limousin at £1630 and up to at £1950 per head for a 800kg Hereford.

Light weights to 358pp for a 335kg Charolais at £1200.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Enniskillen producer 510kg Charolais at £1410, 490kg Limousin at £1320; Tempo producer 545kg Limousin at £1610, 510kg Limousin at £1580, 540kg Limousin at £1640; Derrygonnelly producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus at £1730, 630kg Charolais at £1770, 620kg Limousin at £1740, 595kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 565kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570, 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 685kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690; Garrison producer 455kg Aberdeen Angus at £1160, 500kg Shorthorn at £1290, 490kg Charolais at £1250; Derrylin producer 475kg Charolais at £1580, 435kg Limousin at £1290, 355kg Limousin at £1180, 360kg Charolais at £1140, 395kg Limousin at £1310; Rosslea producer 535kg Charolais at £1570, 500kg Limousin at £1520, 625kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 540kg Charolais at £1390, 645kg Charolais at £1730; Belleek producer 455kg Charolais at £1450, 390kg Charolais at £1160, 415kg Limousin at £1250, 455kg Simmental at £1390 and Clogher producer 475kg Limousin at £1520, 530kg Charolais at £1560, 485kg Limousin at £1520, 440kg Limousin at £1490.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1500 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine 423kg.

Heifers sold from £650 to £1440 for a Charolais 500kg.

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 337kg Charolais steer at £1150, 36kg Charolais steer at £1200, 363kg Charolais heifer at £1300; Enniskillen producer 317kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 326kg Charolais heifer at £940, 275kg Charolais steer at £1060, 320kg Charolais steer at £1030, 423kg 423kg Blonde d'Aquitaine steer at £1500; Letterbreen producer 376kg Charolais steer at £1430, 279kg Charolais steer at £1060; Florencecourt producer 337kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1210, 331kg Charolais heifer at £950, 279kg Charolais heifer at £980, 278kg Charolais steer at £1060, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 317kg Charolais heifer at £990; Garrison producer 275kg Charolais heifer at £910, 277kg Charolais heifer at £900, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 336kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 352kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1090, 344kg Charolais steer at £1280; Enniskillen producer 351kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 331kg Limousin steer at £1030; Belleek producer 415kg Charolais steer at £1470, 362kg Charolais steer at £1160, 377kg Charolais steer at £1490; Rosslea producer 518kg Charolais steer at £1560; Florencecourt producer 325kg Charolais steer at £1180, 382kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1160, 380kg Charolais steer at £1460, 334kg Charolais heifer at £1180 and Belcoo producer 329kg Limousin heifer at £1100, 262kg Charolais bull at £890, 275kg Limousin steer at £910, 262kg Limousin steer at £890.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £440 for a Limousin and heifers sold to at £310 for a Shorthorn.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold o a top of at £2060 paid for a Charolais cow with Hereford Charolais heifer at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 315ppk paid for a 6575kg Charolais at £1810 and to a top of at £1900.

Medium weights from 324ppk paid for a 485kg Charolais at £1570.

Light weights sold from 250-325ppk paid for a 400kg Limousin at £1300.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 610kg at £1900, Charolais 580kg at £1740, Charolais 570kg at £1730, Charolais 565kgat £1670, Charolais 660kg at £1870; Tempo producer Charolais 575kg at £1810, Charolais 540kg at £1600, Charolais 530kg at £1580, Charolais 570kg at £1710; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 580kg at £1660, Charolais 580kg at £1660, Charolais 530kg at £1640, Charolais 450kg at £1450 and Derrylin producer Charolais 590kg at £1600.

Fat cows