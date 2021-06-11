Fat cows selling to €1230 per head at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 7th June 2021: A larger entry of sheep this week with a good trade for all on offer which resulted in a near total clearance.
Spring lambs sold at:
€95 to €120 for 30-36 kgs.
€120 to €140 for 36-39 kgs.
€140 to €160 for 40-55 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €194.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €130 to €185.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €172 to €260.
Cattle sale, Thursday 10th June 2021: All cattle were a great trade at Raphoe Mart this week.
Strong forward cattle still in great demand with factory agents and finishers very keen to purchase these.
Lighter cattle also met a great trade with extra farmers around the ring looking for cattle for grass.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.
Fat cows sold from €690/head to €1230/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €945 over.
Beef bullocks - €580 to €640 over.
Store bullocks - €440 to €710 over.
Beef heifers - €515 to €1020 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €690 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.