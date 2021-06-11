Fat cows selling to €1230 per head at Raphoe Mart

Spring lambs sold at:

€95 to €120 for 30-36 kgs.

€120 to €140 for 36-39 kgs.

€140 to €160 for 40-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €194.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €130 to €185.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €172 to €260.

Cattle sale, Thursday 10th June 2021: All cattle were a great trade at Raphoe Mart this week.

Strong forward cattle still in great demand with factory agents and finishers very keen to purchase these.

Lighter cattle also met a great trade with extra farmers around the ring looking for cattle for grass.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €690/head to €1230/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €945 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €640 over.

Store bullocks - €440 to €710 over.

Beef heifers - €515 to €1020 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €690 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.