Fat cows selling to €1400 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 20th September 2021: Another good entry of sheep this week at Raphoe Mart with a stronger trade for all on offer both online and at ringside.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 27-35kgs.
€100 to €115 for 36-41kgs.
€115 to €125 for 42-45kgs.
€125 to €135 for 46-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €70 to a high of €140.
Cattle sale, Thursday 23rd September 2021: A huge entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
Some excellent quality cattle on offer met a great demand with strong bullocks selling up to €1050 over and heifers to €1230 over.
A great demand also for quality medium and lighter weights selling from €2.60/kg to €3/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.60/kg to €2/kg.
Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.
Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1400/head.
Weanling sale dates for 2021
Tuesday 5th October.
Tuesday 19th October.
Intake from 4pm.
Sale at 7pm.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.