Fat cows selling to €1400 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 27-35kgs.

€100 to €115 for 36-41kgs.

€115 to €125 for 42-45kgs.

€125 to €135 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to a high of €140.

Cattle sale, Thursday 23rd September 2021: A huge entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Some excellent quality cattle on offer met a great demand with strong bullocks selling up to €1050 over and heifers to €1230 over.

A great demand also for quality medium and lighter weights selling from €2.60/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.60/kg to €2/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1400/head.

Weanling sale dates for 2021

Tuesday 5th October.

Tuesday 19th October.

Intake from 4pm.

Sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.