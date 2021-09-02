Fat cows selling to €1510 at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 30th August 2021: Another good entry of sheep this week with a strong trade for all on offer both online and at ringside.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 27-35kgs.
€100 to €110 for 35-39kgs.
€110 to €120 for 39-42kgs.
€120 to €130 for 42-45kgs.
€130 to €138 for 46-52kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €90 to €178.
Next sheep sale Monday 6th September 2021.
Cattle sale, Thursday 2nd September 2021: An excellent entry of cattle again this week at Raphoe Mart.
Strong forward store cattle remain a great trade with factory agents and feedlot buyers anxious for these - males and females both selling to €1060 over the weight.
Medium weights were up in price this week with cattle 400kg to 500kg in great demand with more farmers looking to purchase.
These were selling from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg
Strong Friesian cattle sold well on the day selling from €1.70/kg to €2/kg while lighter plainer lots sold from €1.40/kg to €1.70/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1510/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €570 to €1060 over.
Beef bullocks - €580 to €910 over.
Store bullocks - €400 to €890 over.
Beef heifers - €500 to €1065 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €730 over.
Breeding sheep sale dates for 2021
Wednesday 8th September.
Wednesday 22nd September.
Intake from 4.00pm.
Sale at 7pm.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.