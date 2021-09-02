Fat cows selling to €1510 at Raphoe Mart

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 27-35kgs.

€100 to €110 for 35-39kgs.

€110 to €120 for 39-42kgs.

€120 to €130 for 42-45kgs.

€130 to €138 for 46-52kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €90 to €178.

Next sheep sale Monday 6th September 2021.

Cattle sale, Thursday 2nd September 2021: An excellent entry of cattle again this week at Raphoe Mart.

Strong forward store cattle remain a great trade with factory agents and feedlot buyers anxious for these - males and females both selling to €1060 over the weight.

Medium weights were up in price this week with cattle 400kg to 500kg in great demand with more farmers looking to purchase.

These were selling from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg

Strong Friesian cattle sold well on the day selling from €1.70/kg to €2/kg while lighter plainer lots sold from €1.40/kg to €1.70/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1510/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €570 to €1060 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €910 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €890 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €1065 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €730 over.

Breeding sheep sale dates for 2021

Wednesday 8th September.

Wednesday 22nd September.

Intake from 4.00pm.

Sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.