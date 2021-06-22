Fat cows selling to €1520 per head at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 14th June 2021: Good entry of sheep this week again at Raphoe Mart with an almost total clearance.
Lambs selling at:
€100 to €120 for 30-35 kgs.
€120 to €140 for 36-40 kgs.
€140 to €156 for 41-53 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €216.
Cattle sale, Thursday 17th June 2021: Super trade for all cattle from start to finish at Raphoe Mart this week with extra farmers looking to purchase cattle for grass after the recent growth. Stronger forward cattle met a great trade also with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers very anxious to purchase stock.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €650/head to €1520/head.
Beef bullocks over 600 kgs - €605 to €685 over.
Store bullocks - €430 to €775 over.
Beef heifers - €685 to €835 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €610 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.