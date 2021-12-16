Fat cows selling to €1560 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€90 to €110 for 28-33 kgs.

€110 to €130 for 34-38 kgs.

€130 to €150 for 39-46 kgs.

€150 to €170 for 47-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to a high of €198.

Cattle sale, Thursday 16th December 2021: There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Great demand for all types with brisk bidding both around the Ring and online.

Quality forward cattle much sought after this week again selling from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg up to €1200 over the weight.

Lighter lots also sold well with quality lots selling up to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €3/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1560/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €800 to €990 over.

Beef bullocks - €800 to €835 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €885 over.

Beef heifers - €660 to €1200 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €750 over.

Last sheep sale of 2021 is on Monday 20th December.

Last cattle sale of 2021 is on Thursday 23rd December.

First cattle sale of 2022 is on Thursday 6th January.

First sheep sale of 2022 is on Monday 10th January.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.