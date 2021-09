Fat cows selling to €1650 per head at Raphoe

News you can trust since 1963

Steers selling to £1740 at Dungannon

Calved heifers selling to £2280 at Kilrea

Charolais cow with bull sells for £2220 at Enniskillen

Pets allowed to travel from GB to NI without checks

Beef bullocks selling to £2457 at Ballymena

Cull ewes selling to a top of £153 each at Markethill

Moore Concrete targets farming sector to bolster its workforce on a flexible basis

Top price of £1747 paid for fat cows at Saintfield

BYGONE DAYS: Farmers pay visit to world famous herd of Scottish cattle on trip

21 year old killed in tractor accident

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Last breeding sheep sale for 2021 - Wednesday 22nd September.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1650/head.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bidding was very brisk around the ring and online for all stock.

also sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg.

These sold from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg.

Some great quality cattle were a super trade.

Cattle sale, Thursday 16th September 2021: Another great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €150.

€120 to €135 for 45-55 kgs.

€110 to €120 for 41-44 kgs.

€100 to €110 for 36-40 kgs.

€80 to €100 for 27-35 kgs.