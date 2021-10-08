Fat cows selling to €1670 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 27-34 kgs.

€100 to €120 for 34-42 kgs.

€120 to €135 for 43-47 kgs.

€135 to €144 for 48-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €150.

Weanling sale, Tuesday 5th October 2021: There was a good entry of quality weanlings at Raphoe Mart with a great trade throughout the sale.

Bulls sold from €2.60/kg to €3.10/kg while heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.

Next weanling sale on Tuesday 19th October at 7pm.

Cattle sale, Thursday 7th October 2021: There was another huge entry of stock at this week’s sale.

Strong, quality cattle remain in high demand with brisk bidding around the ring and online seeing many sell from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.40/kg to €2.90/kg.

Plainer, lighter Hereford and Friesian cattle sold from €1.50/kg to €2/kg.

Bulls sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1670/head.

Top class bulls >600kgs - €580 to €865 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €610 to €1065 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €985 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €500 to €980 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €805 over the weight.

Last weanling sale for 2021 - Tuesday 19th October. Intake from 3pm to 5pm. Sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11a.m.