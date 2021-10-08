Fat cows selling to €1670 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 4th October 2021: There was a lively trade throughout the sale at Raphoe Mart on Monday 4th October 2021.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 27-34 kgs.
€100 to €120 for 34-42 kgs.
€120 to €135 for 43-47 kgs.
€135 to €144 for 48-55 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60 to €150.
Weanling sale, Tuesday 5th October 2021: There was a good entry of quality weanlings at Raphoe Mart with a great trade throughout the sale.
Bulls sold from €2.60/kg to €3.10/kg while heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.
Next weanling sale on Tuesday 19th October at 7pm.
Cattle sale, Thursday 7th October 2021: There was another huge entry of stock at this week’s sale.
Strong, quality cattle remain in high demand with brisk bidding around the ring and online seeing many sell from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.40/kg to €2.90/kg.
Plainer, lighter Hereford and Friesian cattle sold from €1.50/kg to €2/kg.
Bulls sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.
Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1670/head.
Top class bulls >600kgs - €580 to €865 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €610 to €1065 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €400 to €985 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €500 to €980 over the weight.
Store heifers - €350 to €805 over the weight.
Last weanling sale for 2021 - Tuesday 19th October. Intake from 3pm to 5pm. Sale at 7pm.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11a.m.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.