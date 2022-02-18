Fat cows selling to €1700 per head at Raphoe

Larger sale this week with a strong trade throughout the sale.

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €110 for 27-32kgs.

€110 to €130 for 33-40kgs.

€130 to €150 for 41-47kgs.

€150 to €159 for 48-57kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €158 each.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €255/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €270/team.

Cattle sale, Thursday 17th February 2022.

There was a larger entry of cattle for this week’s sale with strong demand for all classes of stock.

Forward cattle met a brisk trade again this week selling from €2.60/kg to over €3/kg on many occasions and up to €1485 over the weight.

Medium weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €660/head to €1700/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €905 to €1335 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €875 to €1485 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €825 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €760 to €1335 over the weight.

Store heifers - €400 to €855 over the weight.

Please note: No cattle sale on Thursday, 17th March. Cattle sale will be held on Tuesday, 15th March in conjunction with the evening weanling sale.

Sale to commence at 6.30pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.