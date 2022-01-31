Fat cows selling to €1770 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 24th January 2022: There was a seasonal entry at Monday’s sale in Raphoe Mart.
Heavy lambs were slightly back in price by €5/head selling to €154 each.
Store lambs remain a similar trade to previous weeks.
Lighter stores sold from €90/head to €120/head and forward stores sold from €120/head to €142/head.
Fat ewes sold from €125/head to €176/head with lighter ewes making €80 to €120 each.
Ewes with single lambs sold from €180 to €230.
Ewes with twin lambs at foot sold from €235 to €310.
Cattle sale, Thursday 27th January 2022: Demand was high for cattle at this week’s sale which drove the trade both around the ring and online.
Strong forward stock sold up to €2.80/kg while lighter lots made up to €3.20/kg in the ring.
Aberdeen Angus cattle were also highly sought after selling from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1770/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1095 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €715 to €1230 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €480 to €1065 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €550 to €985 over the weight.
Store heifers - €400 to €820 over the weight.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales available via MartBids App.