Fat cows selling to €1770 per head at Raphoe

Heavy lambs were slightly back in price by €5/head selling to €154 each.

Store lambs remain a similar trade to previous weeks.

Lighter stores sold from €90/head to €120/head and forward stores sold from €120/head to €142/head.

Fat ewes sold from €125/head to €176/head with lighter ewes making €80 to €120 each.

Ewes with single lambs sold from €180 to €230.

Ewes with twin lambs at foot sold from €235 to €310.

Cattle sale, Thursday 27th January 2022: Demand was high for cattle at this week’s sale which drove the trade both around the ring and online.

Strong forward stock sold up to €2.80/kg while lighter lots made up to €3.20/kg in the ring.

Aberdeen Angus cattle were also highly sought after selling from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1770/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1095 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €715 to €1230 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €480 to €1065 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €550 to €985 over the weight.

Store heifers - €400 to €820 over the weight.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.