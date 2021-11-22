Fat cows selling to €1830 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€90 to €110 for 27-32kgs.

€110 to €130 for 33-37kgs.

€130 to €150 for 38-46kgs.

€150 to €170 for 47-56kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €180 with one heavy ewe selling for €295.

Cattle sale, Thursday 18th November 2021: Quality cattle still remain in great demand with plenty of bidding for these and forward cattle for further feeding.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €640/head to €1830/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €610 to €860 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €995 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €470 over.

Beef heifers - €520 to €945 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €745 over.

Annual fatstock show and sale on Friday 3rd December 2021. Sale at 12.30pm.

Classes:

1. Best Beef Cow

2. Best Housewife’s Choice - Male or Female Under 600 kgs.

3. Best Heifer - No teeth

4. Best Heifer - 2 or more teeth

5. Best Bullock - No teeth

6. Best Bullock - 2 or more teeth

Closing date for entries Friday 26th November at 3pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.