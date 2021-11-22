Fat cows selling to €1830 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 15th November 2021: Good entry of sheep this week again with a strong trade for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€90 to €110 for 27-32kgs.
€110 to €130 for 33-37kgs.
€130 to €150 for 38-46kgs.
€150 to €170 for 47-56kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €70 to €180 with one heavy ewe selling for €295.
Cattle sale, Thursday 18th November 2021: Quality cattle still remain in great demand with plenty of bidding for these and forward cattle for further feeding.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.
Fat cows sold from €640/head to €1830/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €610 to €860 over.
Beef bullocks - €600 to €995 over.
Store bullocks - €400 to €470 over.
Beef heifers - €520 to €945 over.
Store heifers - €300 to €745 over.
Annual fatstock show and sale on Friday 3rd December 2021. Sale at 12.30pm.
Classes:
1. Best Beef Cow
2. Best Housewife’s Choice - Male or Female Under 600 kgs.
3. Best Heifer - No teeth
4. Best Heifer - 2 or more teeth
5. Best Bullock - No teeth
6. Best Bullock - 2 or more teeth
Closing date for entries Friday 26th November at 3pm.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.