Fat cows selling to €1870 per head at Raphoe Mart

There was a large entry of sheep this week with strong trade for all on offer.

Spring lambs sold at:

€85 to €100 for 30-33 kgs.

€100 to €120 for 34-38 kgs.

€120 to €140 for 38-43 kgs.

€140 to €156 for 44-50 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €188 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday 24th June 2021

A much bigger sale this week at Raphoe Mart with a great trade for all stock on offer.

Strong forward stock in serious demand with factory agents and farmers battling to secure these.

Lighter stock also in great demand with quality lots selling up to €3/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €660/head to €1870/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €840 to €1170 over.

Beef bullocks - €1000 to €1065 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €900 over.

Beef heifers - €525 to €905 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €770 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.