Fat cows selling to €1950 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-34 kgs.

€100 to €120 for 34-41 kgs.

€120 to €130 for 42-46 kgs.

€130 to €138 for 46-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €184 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday 15th September 2022: There was another large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week, with a lot of excellent quality cattle on offer with both males and females both selling up to €1300 over the weight.

Very strong demand again for strong forward cattle selling from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg and more in cases for quality lots.

Lighter lots sold similarly with great demand selling to over €3/kg in many cases.

Extra farmer activity for cattle to keep forward to next year.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €760/head to €1950/head.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.