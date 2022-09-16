Fat cows selling to €1950 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 12th September 2022: There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart this week with a good trade for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 28-34 kgs.
€100 to €120 for 34-41 kgs.
€120 to €130 for 42-46 kgs.
€130 to €138 for 46-55 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60 to €184 each.
Cattle sale, Thursday 15th September 2022: There was another large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week, with a lot of excellent quality cattle on offer with both males and females both selling up to €1300 over the weight.
Very strong demand again for strong forward cattle selling from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg and more in cases for quality lots.
Lighter lots sold similarly with great demand selling to over €3/kg in many cases.
Extra farmer activity for cattle to keep forward to next year.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.
Fat cows sold from €760/head to €1950/head.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.