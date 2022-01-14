Fat cows selling to €1980 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold from:

€80/head to €117/head for 28-35kgs.

€117/head to €130/head for 35-40kgs.

€130/head to €150/head for 40-46kgs.

€150/head to €162/head for 46-52kgs.

Ewe with one lamb sold to €240.

Ewe with two lambs sold to €365.

Heavy fat ewes (80kgs to 95kgs) sold from €140 to €175 each while lighter fat ewes sold from €100 to €140 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday 13th January 2022: There was a much bigger entry of cattle for this week’s sale with a superb trade for all stock on offer.

Top quality, forward cattle remain in high demand with many selling to €1100 over the weight to a high of €1285 over the weight.

Bidding was also brisk for lighter stock with in-spec lots selling from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €590/head to €1980/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €705 to €1285 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €1135 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €585 to €825 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €615 to €1000 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €710 over the weight.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.