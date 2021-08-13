Fat cows selling to €2020 per head at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 9th August 2021: A very large entry of sheep on offer this week with a strong trade for all both at ringside and online with very few unsold.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €90 for 27-35 kgs.
€100 to €120 for 36-44 kgs.
€120 to €132 for 45-52 kgs.
Breeding hoggets sold from €170 to €230.
Fat ewes sold from €60 to €190.
Hogget show and sale, Wednesday 11th August 2021.
There was an excellent entry of sheep at this first breeding ewe and hogget sale of the season.
Quality hoggets sold from €200 to €272.
Lighter hoggets sold from €160 to €180.
Breeding ewes sold from €140 to €190.
Cattle sale, Thursday 12th August 2021: A larger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
Quality cattle in great demand again with these selling from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg.
A good entry of Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle on offer also with quality animals selling from
€2/kg to €2.30/kg while plainer lots sold from €1.80/kg to €2/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2020/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €720 to €1080 over.
Beef bullocks - €600 to €925 over.
Store bullocks - €380 to €945 over.
Beef heifers - €480 to €1145 over.
Store heifers - €300 to €740 over.
Breeding sheep sale dates for 2021: Wednesday 25th August, Wednesday 8th September and Wednesday 22nd September.
Intake from 4.30pm.
Sale at 7pm.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.