Fat cows selling to €2020 per head at Raphoe Mart

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €90 for 27-35 kgs.

€100 to €120 for 36-44 kgs.

€120 to €132 for 45-52 kgs.

Breeding hoggets sold from €170 to €230.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €190.

Hogget show and sale, Wednesday 11th August 2021.

There was an excellent entry of sheep at this first breeding ewe and hogget sale of the season.

Quality hoggets sold from €200 to €272.

Lighter hoggets sold from €160 to €180.

Breeding ewes sold from €140 to €190.

Cattle sale, Thursday 12th August 2021: A larger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Quality cattle in great demand again with these selling from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg.

A good entry of Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle on offer also with quality animals selling from

€2/kg to €2.30/kg while plainer lots sold from €1.80/kg to €2/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2020/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €720 to €1080 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €925 over.

Store bullocks - €380 to €945 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €1145 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €740 over.

Breeding sheep sale dates for 2021: Wednesday 25th August, Wednesday 8th September and Wednesday 22nd September.

Intake from 4.30pm.

Sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.