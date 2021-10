Fat cows selling to €2040 at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-32kgs.

€100 to €110 for 33-36kgs.

€110 to €120 for 37-41kgs.

€120 to €130 for 42-45kgs.

€130 to €144 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €150 each.

Weanling sale, Tuesday 19th October 2021: Good entry of weanlings at Raphoe Mart this week which sold to a great trade.

Bulls sold from €2.40/kg to €3.05/kg for stronger types while lighter types sold from €2/kg to €3.10kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €3.40/kg.

Cattle sale, Thursday 21st October 2021: All cattle on offer this week sold to a great trade.

Dairy bred Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Continental cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg with heifers for breeding selling up to €1400 and €1600 per head.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2040/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €930 over.

Beef bullocks - €650 to €1010 over.

Store bullocks €400 to €910 over.

Beef heifers - €520 to €1075 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €860 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.