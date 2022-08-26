News you can trust since 1963
Fat cows selling to €2370 per head at Raphoe

Sheep sale, Monday 22nd August 2022 - There was a much larger entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart this week.

By Darryl Armitage
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:17 pm

An excellent trade for a lot of quality lambs on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €95 for 25-30kg.

€80 to €110 for 30-35kg.

€95 to €118 for 35-40kg.

€115 to €134 for 40-45kg.

€128 to €142 for 45-50kg.

Fat ewes sold to a lively trade.

Quality heavy ewes sold from €180 to €200.

Medium weights sold from €100 to €160.

Lighter weights sold from €65 to €95.

Cattle sale, Thursday 25th August 2022 - There was a large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Trade remains similar to the previous week with quality cattle and strong forward cattle in very strong demand selling from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg, males up to €1360 over and heifers up to €1515 over the weight.

Strong demand for lighter cattle also with quality lots selling from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.

Bulls/bBullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2370/head.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.10/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales also available via MartBids App.

