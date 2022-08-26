Fat cows selling to €2370 per head at Raphoe

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An excellent trade for a lot of quality lambs on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €95 for 25-30kg.

€80 to €110 for 30-35kg.

€95 to €118 for 35-40kg.

€115 to €134 for 40-45kg.

€128 to €142 for 45-50kg.

Fat ewes sold to a lively trade.

Quality heavy ewes sold from €180 to €200.

Medium weights sold from €100 to €160.

Lighter weights sold from €65 to €95.

Cattle sale, Thursday 25th August 2022 - There was a large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Trade remains similar to the previous week with quality cattle and strong forward cattle in very strong demand selling from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg, males up to €1360 over and heifers up to €1515 over the weight.

Strong demand for lighter cattle also with quality lots selling from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.

Bulls/bBullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2370/head.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.10/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.