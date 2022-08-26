Fat cows selling to €2370 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 22nd August 2022 - There was a much larger entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart this week.
An excellent trade for a lot of quality lambs on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€70 to €95 for 25-30kg.
Most Popular
-
1
Police, firefighters and RNLI crew work together to free cow trapped on banks of lough
-
2
Farmers encouraged to apply to Soil Nutrient Health Scheme as deadline approaches
-
3
Celebrating 175 years at Massey Ferguson working day
-
4
Police investigating series of burglaries across Lisburn and Hillsborough areas
-
5
These lucky swines are living the dream on Co Fermanagh island
€80 to €110 for 30-35kg.
€95 to €118 for 35-40kg.
€115 to €134 for 40-45kg.
€128 to €142 for 45-50kg.
Fat ewes sold to a lively trade.
Quality heavy ewes sold from €180 to €200.
Medium weights sold from €100 to €160.
Lighter weights sold from €65 to €95.
Cattle sale, Thursday 25th August 2022 - There was a large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
Trade remains similar to the previous week with quality cattle and strong forward cattle in very strong demand selling from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg, males up to €1360 over and heifers up to €1515 over the weight.
Strong demand for lighter cattle also with quality lots selling from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.
Bulls/bBullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2370/head.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.10/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.