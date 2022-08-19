Fat cows selling to €2480 per head at Raphoe

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €85 for 25-28 kgs.

€85 to €110 for 29-35 kgs.

€110 to €130 for 36-44 kgs.

€130 to €144 for 45-52 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €212 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday 18th August 2022 - There was a much larger entry of cattle for this week’s sale which included many highly sought after top quality lots. Bidding was brisk for strong forward stock reaching up to €3.50/kg on occasions.

Lighter stock also met strong demand with increased farmer activity around the ring and online.

These fetched up to and over €3/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2480/head.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €770 to €1520 over.

Beef bullocks - €1085 to €1355 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €1065 over.

Beef heifers - €940 to €1665 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €985 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.