Fat cows selling to €2480 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 15th August 2022 - There was a large entry of sheep this week with a good trade throughout for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€65 to €85 for 25-28 kgs.
€85 to €110 for 29-35 kgs.
€110 to €130 for 36-44 kgs.
€130 to €144 for 45-52 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €212 each.
Cattle sale, Thursday 18th August 2022 - There was a much larger entry of cattle for this week’s sale which included many highly sought after top quality lots. Bidding was brisk for strong forward stock reaching up to €3.50/kg on occasions.
Lighter stock also met strong demand with increased farmer activity around the ring and online.
These fetched up to and over €3/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €3.30/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2480/head.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €770 to €1520 over.
Beef bullocks - €1085 to €1355 over.
Store bullocks - €400 to €1065 over.
Beef heifers - €940 to €1665 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €985 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.