Fat cows selling to €2650 at Raphoe

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €110 for 28-33kgs.

€110 to €130 for 34-39kgs.

€130 to €150 for 38-46kgs.

€150 to €170 for 47-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €284 each.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €120 to €175/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €180 to €320/team.

Next sheep sale Monday 11th April 2022 - in conjunction with Easter lamb sale.

Cattle sale, Thursday 7th April 2022: There was a lively trade around the ring and online for the great entry of stock at this week’s sale with factory agents, feedlot buyers and farmers eager to purchase stock.

Demand for quality, forward cattle was very evident with many selling from €2.40/kg to €3.15/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.

Lighter stock sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €820/head to €2650/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €945 to €1650 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1140 to €1285 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €627 to €1055 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €595 to €1440 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €965 over the weight.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.