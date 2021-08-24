Fat cows selling to £1,240 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,310 for a 552kg Charolais at £2.37 per kg and to a top of £2.93 per kilo for a Charolais 338kg at £990.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,440 for a 562kg Charolais at £2.56 per kg and to a top of £2.66 per kilo for a Charolais 376kg at £1,000.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade selling to a top price of £1,240 for a 588kg Belgian Blue at £2.11 per kilo.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 552kg at £1,310 = 2.37p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,290 = 2.22p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,190 = 2.51p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,300 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 370kg at £990 = 2.68p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 338kg at £990 = 2.93p; Charolais, 360kg at £960 = 2.67p; Charolais, 354kg at £990 = 2.80p; Charolais, 328kg at £740 = 2.26p; Charolais, 416kg at £970 = 2.33p; Glenarm producer; Friesian, 426kg at £560 = 1.31p; Friesian, 388kg at £450 = 1.16p; Friesian, 398kg at £450 = 1.13p; Friesian, 432kg at £530 = 1.23p; Friesian, 444kg at £510 = 1.15p; Friesian, 398kg at £460 = 1.16p; Friesian, 446kg at £500 = 1.12p; Friesian, 448kg at £600 = 1.34p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 340kg at £860 = 2.53p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 342kg at £790 = 2.31p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 386kg at £880 = 2.28p and Limavady producer; Charolais, 526kg at £1,300 = 2.47p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,270 = 2.52p.

Heifers

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 562kg at £1,440 = 2.56p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,000 = 2.66p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,330 = 2.41p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,050 = 2.55p; Charolais, 410kg at £880 = 2.15p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,230 = 2.52p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,100 = 2.29p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,070 = 2.22p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,230 = 2.43p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,220 = 2.46p; Charolais, 576kg at £1,400 = 2.43p; Limousin, 314kg at £720 = 2.29p; Limousin, 376kg at £780 = 2.07p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,030 = 2.24p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,180 = 2.54p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,000 = 2.66p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,060 = 2.50p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 408kg at £980 = 2.40p; Charolais, 444kg at £990 = 2.23p; Charolais, 458kg at £970 = 2.12p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,220 = 2.39p; Charolais, 444kg at £1,130 = 2.55p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,080 = 2.41p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 530kg at £1,160 = 2.19p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 346kg at £840 = 2.43p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 370kg at £830 = 2.24p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,130 = 2.47p; Charolais, 340kg at £780 = 2.29p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 314kg at £690 = 2.20p; Limousin, 252kg at £650 = 2.58p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 322kg at £720 = 2.24p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 592kg at £1,320 = 2.23p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,350 = 2.31p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,260 = 2.30p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 384kg at £840 = 2.19p; Limousin, 326kg at £770 = 2.36p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,100 = 2.41p; Simmental, 406kg at £850 = 2.09p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £136 and fat ewes to £193.

An excellent show of 2,700 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 21st August. 650 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £193.00. 2,200 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £136.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight

Magherafelt producer; 27.4kg at £136.00 = 4.96p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £116.00 = 4.46p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £115.50 = 4.81p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Pomeroy producer; 25kg at £113.00 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £112.00 = 3.86p; Pomeroy producer; 26kg at £110.00 = 4.23p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p; Swatragh producer; 24.4kg at £109.00 = 4.47p; Moneymore producer; 25.5kg at £109.00 = 4.27p; Lissan producer; 24.5kg at £108.50 = 4.43p and Ballymoney producer; 24kg at 107.00 = 4.46p.

Mid-weight

Cookstown producer; 23kg at £109.50 =4.76p; Limavady producer; 23.6kg at £109.00 = 4.62p; Kilrea producer; 23.4kg at £109.00 = 4.66p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £108.50 = 4.72p; Bellaghy producer; 23.6kg at £108.00 = 4.58p; Garvagh producer; 22.75kg at £107.50 = 4.73p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 = 4.55p; Magherafelt producer; 22.75kg at £105.50 = 4.64p; Maghera producer; 22.9kg at £107.00 = 4.67p; Pomeroy producer; 23.25kg at £106.50 = 4.58p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £106.00 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £105.50 = 4.53p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.56p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £105.00 = 4.61p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £105.00 = 4.65p; Antrim producer; 23.5kg at £105.00 = 4.47p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p; Portglenone producer; 22.5kg at £104.50 = 4.64p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £104.50 = 4.75p; Dungiven producer; 23.25kg at £104.00 = 4.47p and Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p.

Light weight lambs

Desertmartin producer; 18kg at £87.50 = 4.86p; Desertmartin producer; 16.75kg at £87.00 = 5.19p; Loughgiel producer; 19.4kg at £87.00 = 4.48p; Desertmartin producer; 17kg at £86.00 = 5.06p; Garvagh producer; 18.5kg at £85.00 = 4.59p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £85.00 = 4.86p; Dungiven producer; 17.75kg at £83.00 = 4.68p; Dungiven producer; 19kg at £81.50 =4.29p; Maghera producer; 16.5kg at £80.50 = 4.88p; Garvagh producer; 18.75kg at £80.50 = 4.29p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £79.50 = 5.13p and Draperstown producer; 16.5kg at £79.50 = 4.82p.

Fat ewes: Maghera producer; £193; Maghera producer; £187 and Cookstown producer; £170.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

At the annual coloured and rare breed sale last Thursday evening, 19th August, over 500 quality stock were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade for all breeds. Rams sold to £700, breeding ewe lambs to £500 and ewes and lambs to £250.

Quality hoggets topped at £245.00 at our breeding sale after the coloured sale.

More stock required to meet a strong demand.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30 am.