Fat cows selling to £1,500 at Swatragh
Weekly cattle sale - A strong seasonal show of 70 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 15th August which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,420 for a 690kg Limousin at £2.06 per kg and to a top of £3.06 per kilo for a 310kg Charolais at £950.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,350 for a 598kg Limousin at £2.26 per kg and to a top of £2.61 per kilo for a 368kg Limousin at £960.
Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.10 per kilo for a Limousin 714kg at £1,500.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Dunloy producer; Limousin, 690kg at £1,420 = 2.06p; Limousin, 588kg at £1,170 = 1.99p; Limousin, 554kg at £1,040 = 1.88p; Limousin, 654kg at £1,320 = 2.02p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 310kg at £950 = 3.06p; Charolais, 316kg at £950 = 3.01p; Limousin, 344kg at £890 = 2.59p; Dunloy producer; Limousin, 690kg at £1,420 = 2.06p; Limousin, 588kg at £1,170 = 1.99p; Limousin, 554kg at £1,040 = 1.88p; Limousin, 654kg at £1,320 = 2.02p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 310kg at £950 = 3.06p; Charolais, 316kg at £950 = 3.01p; Limousin, 344kg at £890 = 2.59p; Portglenone producer; Simmental, 552kg at £1,050 = 1.90p; Charolais, 396kg at £980 = 2.47p; Carrickfergus producer; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £890 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,050 = 2.22p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £930 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £850 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 442kg at £890 = 2.01p; Simmental, 432kg at £990 = 2.29p; Simmental, 432kg at £900 = 2.08p; Simmental, 460kg at £1,080 = 2.35p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 564kg at £1,100 = 1.95p; Hereford, 452kg at £1,000 = 2.21p; Hereford, 494kg at £900 = 1.82p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 316kg at £730 = 2.31p; Limousin, 310kg at £770 = 2.48p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 374kg at £900 = 2.41p; Charolais, 364kg at £820 = 2.25pn and Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £870 = 1.68p; Aberdeen Angus, 490kg at £820 = 1.67p.
Heifers
Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 368kg at £960 = 2.61p; Limousin, 392kg at £900 = 2.30p; Limousin, 354kg at £780 = 2.20p; Limousin, 330kg at £600 = 1.82p; Limousin, 376kg at £740 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 598kg at £1,350 = 2.26p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,310 = 2.46p; Lissan producer; Simmental, 416kg at £1,000 = 2.40p; Limousin, 364kg at £720 = 1.98p; Limousin, 392kg at £780 = 1.99p; Simmental, 378kg at £840 = 2.22p; Simmental, 350kg at £810 = 2.31p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 598kg at £1,300 = 2.17p; Charolais, 586kg at £1,230 = 2.10p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,310 = 2.33p; Limousin, 566kg at £1,320 = 2.33p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 362kg at £680 = 1.88p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 458kg at £1,080 = 2.36p; Simmental, 422kg at £840 = 1.99p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 458kg at £800 = 1.75p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 324kg at £690 = 2.13p; Limousin, 276kg at £650 = 2.36p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 352kg at £900 = 2.56p; Charolais, 344kg at £850 = 2.47p; Limousin, 296kg at £710 = 2.40p; Charolais, 362kg at £700 = 1.93p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 604kg at £1,330 = 2.20p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £119 and fat ewes to £170.
Another exceptionally strong seasonal show of 1,780 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 13th August. 425 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £170.00. 1,305 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.
Lambs topped at £119.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Aghadowey producer; 24kg at £119.00 = 4.96p; Garvagh producer; 28kg at £117.00 = 4.18p; Maghera producer; 24.4kg at £116.00 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £115.00 = 4.26p; Aghadowey producer; 24kg at £114.00 = 4.75p; Garvagh producer; 25.6kg at £112.50 = 4.39p; Moneymore producer; 28kg at £111.50 = 3.98p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £111.00 = 4.44p; Omagh producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p; Cookstown producer; 24.4kg at £109.50 = 4.49p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £107.00 = 4.46p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £107.00 = 4.28p and Draperstown producer; 24kg at £105.00 = 4.38p.
Middle-weight lambs
Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £111.50 = 4.74p; Swatragh producer; 23.9kg at £108.00 = 4.52p;
Ballymena producer; 23.3kg at £108.00 = 4.64p; Cookstown producer; 23.4kg at £108.00 = 4.62p; Portglenone producer; 23.25kg at £106.00 = 4.56p; Coleraine producer; 22.9kg at £105.50 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £105.50 = 4.59p; Antrim producer; 23.6kg at £105.50 = 4.47p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.56p; Magherafelt producer; 23.8kg at £105.00 = 4.41p; Garvagh producer; 23.25kg at £105.00 = 4.52p; Ballycastle producer; 23.6kg at £104.00 = 4.41p; Draperstown producer; 23.8kg at £103.50 = 4.35p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Ballymena producer; 22.2kg at £102.00 = 4.59p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £101.00 = 4.39p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £101.00 = 4.49p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £101.00 = 4.49p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £100.50 = 4.41p and Swatragh producer; 22.6kg at £100.00 = 4.42p.
Light-weight
Draperstown producer; 18.2kg at £89.50 = 4.92p; Cookstown producer; 18.8kg at £89.50 = 4.76p; Cookstown producer; 18.3kg at £89.00 = 4.86p; Garvagh producer; 18.2kg at £88.50 = 4.86p; Rasharkin producer; 18.5kg at £88.00 = 4.76p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £88.00 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £85.00 = 5.00p; Magherafelt producer; 18.3kg at £84.50 = 4.62p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £81.00 = 4.76p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £77.00 = 4.53p and Claudy producer; 13.3kg at £75.00 = 5.64p.
Fat ewes: Magherafelt producer; £170; Draperstown producer; £160 and Dungannon producer; £156.
Weekly breeding sheep sale - Hoggets to £212.
Swatragh Mart’s annual multi breed hogget sale on Thursday 11th August generated a very solid trade for the 750 sheep that were presented for sale.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
General breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7pm.