Fat cows selling to £1,560 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £960 for a 330kg Limousin at £2.91 per kg and to a top of £2.96 per kilo for a Limousin 216kg at £640.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,210 for a 484kg Charolais at £2.50 per kg and to a top of £2.75 per kilo for a Charolais 262kg at £720.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.28 per kilo for a Limousin 684kg at £1,560.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Kilrea producer; Limousin, 330kg at £960 = 2.91p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 216kg at £640 = 2.96p; Limousin, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 262kg at £770 = 2.94p; Limousin, 292kg at £720 = 2.47p; Limousin, 302kg at £870 = 2.88p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 354kg at £860 = 2.43p; Limousin, 352kg at £840 = 2.39p; Charolais, 348kg at £930 = 2.67p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 316kg at £840 = 2.66p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 406kg at £830 = 2.04p; Hereford, 422kg at £720 = 1.71p; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £720 = 1.86p and Hereford, 416kg at £790 = 1.90p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Charolais, 484kg at £1,210 = 2.50p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,140 = 2.71p; Charolais, 352kg at £830 = 2.36p; Charolais, 426kg at £1,070 = 2.51p; Armagh producer; Charolais, 378kg at £880 = 2.33p; Charolais, 262kg at £720 = 2.75p; Charolais, 358kg at £810 = 2.26p; Ballymoney producer; Belted Galloway, 304kg at £600 = 1.97p; Hereford, 340kg at £540 = 1.59p; Charolais, 280kg at £640 = 2.29p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 376kg at £900 = 2.39p and Limousin, 326kg at £740 = 2.27p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £146 and fat ewes to £252.

Another strong seasonal show of 1,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 21st May.

Some 388 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £252.00. 592 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade.

Lambs topped at £146.00 for heavy sorts.

Spring Lambs topped at £137.50.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Castledawson producer; 40kg at £146.00 = 3.65p; Cookstown producer; 32kg at £143.00 = 4.47p; Bellaghy producer; 37kg at £142.00 = 3.84p; Ballymena producer; 26kg at £142.00 = 5.46p; Martinstown producer; 25.5kg at £142.00 = 5.57p; Maghera producer; 34.5kg at £142.00 = 4.12p; Randalstown producer; 27kg at £142.00 = 5.26p; Draperstown producer; 32kg at £141.50 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £141.00 = 5.88p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £140.00 = 5.60p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £139.50 = 4.65p; Ballymena producer; 28kg at £138.00 = 4.93p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £138.00 = 4.60p and Garvagh producer; 31kg at £137.50 = 4.44p.

Spring lambs

Maghera producer; 22kg at £137.50 = 6.25p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £137.00 = 5.83p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £137.00 = 5.96p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £135.00 = 6.14p; Ballintoy producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £134.00 = 5.70p; Magherafelt producer; 22.6kg at £134.00 = 5.93p; Desertmartin producer; 21kg at £133.50 = 6.36p; Eglinton producer; 22kg at £133.50 = 6.07p; Ballycastle producer; 22kg at £132.50 = 6.02p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £132.00 = 6.00p and Coleraine producer; 22kg at £130.00 = 5.91p.

Light-weight

Garvagh producer; 18.5kg at £110.00 = 5.95p and Maghera producer; 17kg at £96.00 = 5.65p.

Fat ewes

Eglinton producer; £252; Strabane producer; £250 and Magilligan producer; £244.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £300. 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £200.

This sale produced a solid trade for 405 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 19th May.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.