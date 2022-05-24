Fat cows selling to £1,560 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £960 for a 330kg Limousin at £2.91 per kg and to a top of £2.96 per kilo for a Limousin 216kg at £640.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,210 for a 484kg Charolais at £2.50 per kg and to a top of £2.75 per kilo for a Charolais 262kg at £720.
Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.28 per kilo for a Limousin 684kg at £1,560.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Kilrea producer; Limousin, 330kg at £960 = 2.91p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 216kg at £640 = 2.96p; Limousin, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 262kg at £770 = 2.94p; Limousin, 292kg at £720 = 2.47p; Limousin, 302kg at £870 = 2.88p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 354kg at £860 = 2.43p; Limousin, 352kg at £840 = 2.39p; Charolais, 348kg at £930 = 2.67p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 316kg at £840 = 2.66p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 406kg at £830 = 2.04p; Hereford, 422kg at £720 = 1.71p; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £720 = 1.86p and Hereford, 416kg at £790 = 1.90p.
Heifers
Maghera producer; Charolais, 484kg at £1,210 = 2.50p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,140 = 2.71p; Charolais, 352kg at £830 = 2.36p; Charolais, 426kg at £1,070 = 2.51p; Armagh producer; Charolais, 378kg at £880 = 2.33p; Charolais, 262kg at £720 = 2.75p; Charolais, 358kg at £810 = 2.26p; Ballymoney producer; Belted Galloway, 304kg at £600 = 1.97p; Hereford, 340kg at £540 = 1.59p; Charolais, 280kg at £640 = 2.29p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 376kg at £900 = 2.39p and Limousin, 326kg at £740 = 2.27p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £146 and fat ewes to £252.
Another strong seasonal show of 1,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 21st May.
Some 388 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £252.00. 592 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade.
Lambs topped at £146.00 for heavy sorts.
Spring Lambs topped at £137.50.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Castledawson producer; 40kg at £146.00 = 3.65p; Cookstown producer; 32kg at £143.00 = 4.47p; Bellaghy producer; 37kg at £142.00 = 3.84p; Ballymena producer; 26kg at £142.00 = 5.46p; Martinstown producer; 25.5kg at £142.00 = 5.57p; Maghera producer; 34.5kg at £142.00 = 4.12p; Randalstown producer; 27kg at £142.00 = 5.26p; Draperstown producer; 32kg at £141.50 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £141.00 = 5.88p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £140.00 = 5.60p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £139.50 = 4.65p; Ballymena producer; 28kg at £138.00 = 4.93p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £138.00 = 4.60p and Garvagh producer; 31kg at £137.50 = 4.44p.
Spring lambs
Maghera producer; 22kg at £137.50 = 6.25p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £137.00 = 5.83p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £137.00 = 5.96p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £135.00 = 6.14p; Ballintoy producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £134.00 = 5.70p; Magherafelt producer; 22.6kg at £134.00 = 5.93p; Desertmartin producer; 21kg at £133.50 = 6.36p; Eglinton producer; 22kg at £133.50 = 6.07p; Ballycastle producer; 22kg at £132.50 = 6.02p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £132.00 = 6.00p and Coleraine producer; 22kg at £130.00 = 5.91p.
Light-weight
Garvagh producer; 18.5kg at £110.00 = 5.95p and Maghera producer; 17kg at £96.00 = 5.65p.
Fat ewes
Eglinton producer; £252; Strabane producer; £250 and Magilligan producer; £244.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £300. 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £200.
This sale produced a solid trade for 405 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 19th May.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
General breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.