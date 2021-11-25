Fat cows selling to £1574.50 at Lisahally
Fantastic trade of cattle at Lisahally with store bullocks selling to £1490/770kg.
Store heifers selling to £1550/670kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1130, fat cows selling to £1574.50/670kg and fat bulls selling to £1195.40/860kg.
Store bullocks
P Donaghey £1490/770kg, £1460/740kg, £1350/730kg, £1350/720kg, £1240/660kg, R Blackburn £1350/720kg, £1200/600kg, £1010/530kg, J Lowry £1150/640kg, £1020/620kg, £1000/630kg, £1000/620kg, J Young £1110/530kg, £1110/520kg, A Smith £1010/510kg, £990/480kg, £970/500kg, £920/480kg, £890/420kg, A Irwin £790/480kg, £740/440kg, £740/500kg, £490/380kg, J Dodds £790/550kg, £750/510kg, H Shannon £680/350kg, E Kearney £650/250kg and E Curry £440/270kg.
Store heifers
P McShane £1550/670kg, £1300/570kg, W Lyons £1400/610kg, £1280/540kg, £1000/510kg, J Young £1300/610kg, £1110/510kg, £1090/590kg, £1070/510kg, £1000/500kg, T Conway £1160/540kg, £930/480kg, £910/440kg, £910/480kg, £870/440kg, £740/400kg, A Smith £1070/530kg, £1050/550kg, £1000/490kg, £1000/510kg, W Kennedy £980/380kg, £930/400kg, £920/430kg, £910/390kg and W Buchanan £940/500kg, £850/460kg, £840/490kg, £840/460kg, £820/450kg,
Suckler cows and calves
S Galbraith £1130, £1030, £1010.
Fat cows
J Donaghy £1574.50/670kg, £1570.80/660kg, £1204.20/540kg, J Killen £1342.50/750kg, J Dodds £1139.70/870kg, A Smith £1041.60/560kg, £617.40/630kg, J Proctor £1033.60/760kg, £844.20/630kg, £709.50/550kg, H O’Connor £1021.80/780kg, £844.90/710kg, D Devine £996/830kg, W Lyons £938/670kg, M Rodgers £875/700kg, W Buchannan £839.50/730kg, £837.80/710kg, £665.60/640kg, £420/600kg, A McLaughlin £826/590kg, J Young £736.60/580kg, J Foster £552/600kg and M McKinley 328.30/490kg.