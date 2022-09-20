Fat cows selling to £1600 at Newtownstewart
Fat cows selling to £1600 and £222 per 100kgs.
Heifers selling to £1475 and £875 over weight while bullocks sold to £1305 and £735 over weight.
Fat cows: T R Crawford Droit 650kgs £222; 740kgs £216; 660kgs £136; O McCarney Dromore 835kgs £174; A Dungiven farmer 435kgs £175, 440kgs £159. M Moore Drumquin 640kgs £159 and J Gallagher Newtownstewart 540kgs £176, 495kgs £162.
Heifer prices: D McFarland Omagh 665kgs £1475, 460kgs £980, 380kgs £890. Jas Gallagher Drumlea 555kgs £1430, 560kgs £1400 and £1380, 515kgs £1215, 520kgs £1200 and £1180, 525kgs £1185, 475kgs £1185, 470kgs £1170 and £1110, 480kgs £1120 (overall average £1239 per head and 239ppk), T McGlinchey Castlederg 555kgs £1250 and £1140, 620kgs £1245. F McBride Gortin 545kgs £1185, 495kgs £1100. J F Devine Donemana 460kgs £1085, 425kgs £940, 455kgs £940 K G Pinkerton Omagh 480kgs £1075; R S Moore Newtownstewart 465kgs £1050, 450kgs £1005; R Hill Newtownstewart 535kgs £1045, 505kgs £965, 490kgs £945; B McKay Sion Mills 435kgs £950, 420kgs £870, 390kgs £865 and R Buchanan Donemana 450kgs £910, 375kgs £810.
Bullock and bull prices: W J Ballantine Glenhull 620kgs £1305, 550kgs £1250 and £1180, 605kgs £1240, 540kgs £1170; D McKinley Newtownstewart 560kgs £1295 and £1100, 545kgs £1140, 515kgs £1115, 505kgs £1100 and £940; K G Pinkerton Omagh 475kgs £1185 and £1075; J F Devine Donemana 490kgs £1165; B Cooper Castlederg 530kgs £1150 and £1050; F McBride Gortin 420kgs £995, 455kgs £970 and O J McCarney Dromore 420kgs £960.
Other bullocks sold from £715 up.
Sample sheep prices: C O McAskie 24.50kgs £109.50; R Rosborough 24kgs £108.50; R Scott 23.50kgs £108.50; M Robinson 24.50kgs £107; P Keenan 24kgs £106.50; M Clarke 23.50kgs £106; R McKean 24kgs £105.50; R Pollock 23.50kgs £104; M Rosborough 22.50kgs £104; M Skelton 23kgs £103.50; D J Monteith 23kgs £102; A Harpur 24.50kgs £101.50; D McGrath 23kgs £101.50; P McCrory 21kgs £100.50; D Farrell 21.50kgs £99; J Maguire 21.50kgs £97.50; I Frazer 22kgs £97.50; A McKelvey 21kgs £96.50; I McFarland 21kgs £96 and P McNamee 21kgs £95.50.
Lighter and store lambs sold from £50 to £94.