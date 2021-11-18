Fat cows selling to £1694.20 at Lisahally

News you can trust since 1963

J Young £1180/540kg, £1120/540kg, £1110/530kg, £1000/550kg, £990/510kg, H Leeke £1120/360kg, T Conway £1000/520kg, £880/410kg, K Cunningham £970/460kg, £960/490kg, £940/460kg, £870/440kg, £840/400kg, H Dixon £960/470kg, £910/440kg, £870/430kg, £850/410kg, £830/400kg, S Smith £930/490kg, C Cooke £910/580kg, S Moore £780/460kg, C O’Hara £770/350kg, £740/420kg, £690/370kg, £680/320kg, £600/270kg, £550/250kg, S Devine £650/420kg, £590/300kg, L Feeney £600/310kg and B Feeney £450/250kg.

Store heifers selling to £1180/540kg, fat cows selling to £1694.20/980kg and fat bulls selling to £980/810kg.