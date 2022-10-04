Fat cows selling to £1,790 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,700 at £4.09 per kg for a 416kg Charolais and to a top of £4.24 per kilo for a 314kg Charolais at £1,330.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,740 at £3.37 per kg for a 516kg Charolais and to a top of £5.45 per kilo for a 222kg Charolais at £1,210.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.31 per kilo for a Charolais 774kg at £1,790.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Strabane producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,700 = 4.09p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,620 = 3.48p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,480 = 3.32p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,700 = 3.32p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,570 = 3.49p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 314kg at £1,330 = 4.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 398kg at £1,360 = 3.42p; Limousin, 362kg at £850 = 2.35p; Limousin, 342kg at £860 = 2.51p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,100 = 3.01p; Limousin, 372kg at £1,270 = 3.41p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,200 = 3.16p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,270 = 3.05p; Limousin, 384kg at £830 = 2.16p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,460 = 3.54p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 426kg at £1,180 = 2.77p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,160 = 2.74p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,480 = 3.57p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,300 = 3.22p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,210 = 3.36p; Charolais, 314kg at £1,010 = 3.22p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,450 = 3.57p; Charolais, 304kg at £990 = 3.26p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,140 = 3.13p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 516kg at £1,680 = 3.26p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,440 = 3.00p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,480 = 3.13p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,390 = 3.14p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,370 = 3.17p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,660 = 3.42p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 464kg at £1,010 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 478kg at £950 = 1.99p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £800 = 2.70p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,050 = 3.14p; Charolais, 254kg at £800 = 3.15p; Charolais, 362kg at £1,260 = 3.48p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,040 = 2.80p; Charolais, 292kg at £800 = 2.74p; Charolais, 266kg at £820 = 3.08p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 374kg at £1,190 = 3.18p; Charolais, 300kg at £910 = 3.03p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,000 = 2.91p; Limousin, 278kg at £900 = 3.24p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,290 =2.91p; Charolais, 282kg at £1,060 = 3.76p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,200 = 3.37p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 336kg at £1,000 = 2.98p; Charolais, 272kg at £960 = 3.53p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,070 = 3.11p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,080 = 3.00p; Limousin, 348kg at £1,000 = 2.87p; Charolais, 316kg at £1,100 = 3.48p; Charolais, 324kg at £1,000 = 3.09p; Charolais, 318kg at £1,020 = 3.21p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,070 = 3.07p; Charolais, 354kg at £1,090 = 3.08p; Char ,308kg at £940 = 3.05p; Limousin, 298kg at £770 = 2.58p; Charolais, 298kg at £920 = 3.09p; Charolais, 282kg at £880 = 3.12p; Limousin, 252kg at £770 = 3.06p; Charolais, 298kg at £860 = 2.89p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 630kg at £1,510 = 2.40p; Charolais, 578kg at £1,440 = 2.49p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,380 = 3.00p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 414kg at £990 = 2.39p; Limousin, 374kg at £730 = 1.95p; Charolais, 382kg at £700 = 1.83p; Charolais, 366kg at £900 = 2.46p; Charolais, 266kg at £760 = 2.86p; Charolais, 324kg at £900 = 2.78p; Charolais, 276kg at £800 = 2.90p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,000 = 2.89p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 366kg at £1,030 = 2.81p; Simmental, 298kg at £650 = 2.18p; Charolais, 336kg at £860 = 2.56p; Charolais, 310kg at £800 = 2.58p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 440kg at £1,030 = 2.34p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,480 = 3.05p; Limousin, 312kg at £740 = 2.37p; Limousin, 366kg at £1,000 = 2.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 300kg at £830 = 2.77p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 230kg at £870 = 3.78p; Charolais, 298kg at £1,020 = 3.42p; Limousin, 256kg at £600 = 2.34p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 430kg at £1,090 = 2.53p; Charolais, 262kg at £690 = 2.63p; Charolais, 286kg at £720 = 2.52p; Charolais, 332kg at £900 = 2.71p; Charolais, 324kg at £780 = 2.41p; Charolais, 280kg at £720 = 2.57p; Charolais, 258kg at £730 = 2.83p; Charolais, 302kg at £780 = 2.58p; Charolais, 38kg at £1,030 = 2.65p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 378kg at £950 = 2.51p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,370 = 2.87p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,230 = 2.41p; Charolais, 346kg at £990 = 2.86p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,380 = 2.74p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,170 = 2.94p; Charolais, 304kg at £910 = 2.99p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,130 = 2.77p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,160 = 2.65p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 446kg at £1,320 = 2.96p; Charolais, 340kg at £990 = 2.91p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,050 = 2.69p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 324kg at £860 = 2.65p; Limousin, 244kg at £710 = 2.91p; Limousin, 308kg at £740 = 2.40p; Limousin, 254kg at £740 = 2.91p; Charolais, 206kg at £450 = 2.18p; Maghera producer; Shb,388kg at £730 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 266kg at £760 = 2.86p; Charolais, 242kg at £700 = 2.89p; Charolais, 242kg at £730 = 3.02p; Charolais, 284kg at £590 = 2.08p; Charolais, 270kg at £760 = 2.81p; Charolais, 318kg at £830 = 2.61p; Charolais, 272kg at £720 = 2.65p; Charolais, 248kg at £680 = 2.74p; Charolais, 376kg at £670 = 1.78p; Charolais, 354kg at £850 = 2.40p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,030 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 418kg at £1,160 = 2.78p; Newry producer; Hereford, 664kg at £1,390 = 2.09p; Friesian, 448kg at £680 = 1.52p; Charolais, 492kg at £970 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 272kg at £830 = 3.05p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,230 = 2.69p; Charolais, 324kg at £920 = 2.84p; Charolais, 340kg at £990 = 2.91p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 434kg at £1,270 = 2.93p; Simmental, 560kg at £1,280 = 2.29p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,270 = 3.18p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,390 = 2.91p; Charolais, 352kg at £990 = 2.81p; Limousin, 364kg at £1,110 = 3.05p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,190 = 2.83p; Charolais, 288kg at £990 = 3.44p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,140 = 2.74p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,220 = 2.90p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 340kg at £800 = 2.35p; Charolais, 320kg at £770 = 2.41p; Charolais, 284kg at £750 = 2.64p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 600kg at £1,290 = 2.15p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,300 = 2.83p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,170 = 2.51p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,270 = 2.79p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 492kg at £1,090 = 2.22p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,230 = 2.99p; Limousin, 406kg at £1,100 = 2.71p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 534kg at £1,350 = 2.53p; Aberdeen Angus, 560kg at £1,180 = 2.11p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,350 = 2.74p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,260 = 2.32p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,380 = 2.45p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,260 = 2.51p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,420 = 2.73p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 522kg at £1,050 = 2.01p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,320 = 2.60p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,280 = 2.41p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,330 = 2.78p; Charolais, 448kg at £860 = 1.92p; Limousin, 566kg at £1,140 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 380kg at £970 = 2.55p; Irvinestown producer; Charolais, 294kg at £810 = 2.76p; Charolais, 290kg at £880 = 3.03p; Charolais, 342kg at £890 = 2.60p and Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 534kg at £1,370 = 2.57p; Limousin, 616kg at £1,450 = 2.35p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,380 = 2.38p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,340 = 2.29p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,440 = 2.43p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,300 = 2.44p; Charolais, 618kg at £1,340 = 2.17p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,410 = 2.38p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,290 = 2.37p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,320 = 2.37p.

Heifers

Dungiven producer; Charolais, 516kg at £1,740 = 3.37p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,420 = 2.54p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 222kg at £1,210 = 5.45p; Charolais, 230kg at £1,130 = 4.91p; Limousin, 228kg at £570 = 2.50p; Charolais, 280kg at £1,170 = 4.18p; Limousin, 262kg at £720 = 2.75p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 378kg at £980 = 2.59p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,070 = 3.06p; Limousin, 364kg at £1,010 = 2.77p; Limousin, 320kg at £900 = 2.81p; Charolais, 300kg at £940 = 3.13p; Charolais, 280kg at £1,220 = 4.36p; Charolais, 298kg at £900 = 3.02p; Limousin, 292kg at £590 = 2.02p; Charolais, 314kg at £860 = 2.74p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 300kg at £960 = 3.20p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,110 = 3.08p; Charolais, 342kg at £900 = 2.63p; Charolais, 332kg at £920 = 2.77p; Charolais, 340kg at £970 = 2.85p; Charolais, 368kg at £960 = 2.61p; Charolais, 330kg at £900 = 2.73p; Charolais, 312kg at £900 = 2.88p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 442kg at £900 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £820 = 1.78p; Limousin, 446kg at £960 = 2.15p; Limousin, 362kg at £650 = 1.80p; Limousin, 296kg at £740 = 2.50p; Limousin, 302kg at £820 = 2.72p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 332kg at £1,180 = 3.55p; Charolais, 310kg at £980 = 3.16p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,040 = 2.95p; Limousin, 362kg at £1,000 = 2.76p; Charolais, 288kg at £1,010 = 3.51p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,100 = 2.84p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,000 = 2.91p; Charolais, 262kg at £950 = 3.63p; Charolais, 294kg at £970 = 3.30p; Charolais, 332kg at £970 = 2.92p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 412kg at £1,100 = 2.67p; Charolais, 274kg at £950 = 3.47p; Charolais, 312kg at £1,150 = 3.69p; Charolais, 354kg at £940 = 2.66p; Charolais, 278kg at £800 = 2.88p; Charolais, 302kg at £750 = 2.48p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 394kg at £910 = 2.31p; Charolais, 292kg at £750 = 2.57p; Saler, 310kg at £760 = 2.45p; Charolais, 302kg at £880 = 2.91p; Charolais, 276kg at £850 = 3.08p; Charolais, 258kg at £850 = 3.29p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 368kg at £750 = 2.04p; Charolais, 324kg at £910 = 2.81p; Charolais, 340kg at £830 = 2.44p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £840 = 2.06p; Limousin, 350kg at £920 = 2.63p; Limousin, 340kg at £900 = 2.65p; Limousin, 296kg at £700 = 2.36p; Limousin, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 320kg at £880 = 2.75p; Charolais, 324kg at £760 = 2.35p; Charolais, 318kg at £840 = 2.64p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 328kg at £730 = 2.23p; Charolais, 352kg at £750 = 2.13p; Charolais, 354kg at £780 = 2.20p; Charolais, 536kg at £1,180 = 2.20p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,280 = 2.38p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,020 = 2.67p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,150 = 2.21p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,080 = 2.17p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,270 = 2.41p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,060 = 2.29p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 340kg at £930 = 2.74p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,280 = 2.82p; Limousin, 404kg at £920 = 2.28p; Charolais, 300kg at £920 = 3.07p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 452kg at £850 = 1.88p; Limousin, 320kg at £670 = 2.09p; Limousin, 328kg at £650 = 1.98p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 390kg at £1,290 = 3.31p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,380 = 2.77p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 304kg at £640 = 2.11p; Charolais, 246kg at £750 = 3.05p; Charolais, 218kg at £720 = 3.30p; Charolais, 294kg at £570 = 1.94p; Newry producer; Shb,548kg at £1,110 = 2.03p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 306kg at £690 = 2.25p; Charolais, 312kg at £800 = 2.56p; Charolais, 296kg at £650 = 2.20p; Charolais, 296kg at £690 = 2.33p; Charolais, 340kg at £890 = 2.62p; Limousin, 294kg at £680 = 2.31p; Charolais, 302kg at £840 = 2.78p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 392kg at £1,060 = 2.70p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,260 = 2.81p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 428kg at £900 = 2.10p; Charolais, 266kg at £900 = 3.38p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,100 = 3.33p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 262kg at £910 = 3.47p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 376kg at £870 = 2.31p; Limousin, 364kg at £720 = 1.98p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 392kg at £900 = 2.30p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,000 = 2.17p; Irvinestown producer; Charolais, 288kg at £700 = 2.43p and Portglenone producer; Simmental, 546kg at £960 = 1.76p; Simmental, 322kg at £490 = 1.52p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £120.50

Fat ewes to £179.

Yet another exceptionally strong show of 2,450 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 1st October.

675 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £179.00.

1,725 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £120.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Dungiven producer; 30kg at £120.50 = 4.02p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £115.00 = 4.42p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Portglenone producer; 27kg at £113.50 = 4.20p; Swatragh producer; 24.25kg at £112.00 = 4.62p; Toomebridge producer; 26.4kg at £111.00 = 4.20p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Ballymoney producer; 27.5kg at £110.50 = 4.02p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p; Moneymore producer; 27.6kg at £110.00 = 3.99p; Dungiven producer; 25.5kg at £110.00 = 4.31p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Portglenone producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Dungiven producer; 27.4kg at £106.50 = 3.89p and Cookstown producer; 24kg at £106.00 = 4.42p.

Middle-weight

Randalstown producer; 22.4kg at £108.00 = 4.82p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £106.50 = 4.63p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £104.00 = 4.38p; Eglinton producer; 23.4kg at £104.00 = 4.44p; Magherafelt producer; 22.2kg at £103.00 = 4.64p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £102.00 = 4.34p; Garvagh producer; 23.25kg at £100.50 = 4.32p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p and Draperstown producer; 21.9kg at £100.00 = 4.57p.

Light-weight

Kilrea producer; 18kg at £93.50 = 5.19p; Garvagh producer; 18.5kg at £89.00 = 4.81p; Draperstown producer;18kg at £86.50 = 4.81p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £85.50 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 18.5kg at £85.00 = 4.59p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £84.50 = 4.83p; Draperstown producer; 14kg at £72.50 = 5.18p; Garvagh producer; 15.75kg at £79.50 = 5.05p and Swatragh producer; 13.5kg at £74.00 = 5.48p.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer; £179; Portglenone producer; £153 and Coleraine producer; £147.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Hoggets to £164.

Ewe lambs to £118.

The weekly breeding sheep sale generated a very solid trade for the 700 sheep that were presented for sale on Thursday 29th September.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30 am

