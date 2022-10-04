Fat cows selling to £1,790 at Swatragh
An outstanding show of 340 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 3rd October at the annual Charolais suckled calf show and sale which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,700 at £4.09 per kg for a 416kg Charolais and to a top of £4.24 per kilo for a 314kg Charolais at £1,330.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,740 at £3.37 per kg for a 516kg Charolais and to a top of £5.45 per kilo for a 222kg Charolais at £1,210.
Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.31 per kilo for a Charolais 774kg at £1,790.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online
Sample prices
Bullocks
Strabane producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,700 = 4.09p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,620 = 3.48p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,480 = 3.32p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,700 = 3.32p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,570 = 3.49p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 314kg at £1,330 = 4.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 398kg at £1,360 = 3.42p; Limousin, 362kg at £850 = 2.35p; Limousin, 342kg at £860 = 2.51p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,100 = 3.01p; Limousin, 372kg at £1,270 = 3.41p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,200 = 3.16p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,270 = 3.05p; Limousin, 384kg at £830 = 2.16p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,460 = 3.54p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 426kg at £1,180 = 2.77p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,160 = 2.74p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,480 = 3.57p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,300 = 3.22p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,210 = 3.36p; Charolais, 314kg at £1,010 = 3.22p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,450 = 3.57p; Charolais, 304kg at £990 = 3.26p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,140 = 3.13p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 516kg at £1,680 = 3.26p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,440 = 3.00p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,480 = 3.13p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,390 = 3.14p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,370 = 3.17p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,660 = 3.42p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 464kg at £1,010 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 478kg at £950 = 1.99p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £800 = 2.70p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,050 = 3.14p; Charolais, 254kg at £800 = 3.15p; Charolais, 362kg at £1,260 = 3.48p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,040 = 2.80p; Charolais, 292kg at £800 = 2.74p; Charolais, 266kg at £820 = 3.08p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 374kg at £1,190 = 3.18p; Charolais, 300kg at £910 = 3.03p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,000 = 2.91p; Limousin, 278kg at £900 = 3.24p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,290 =2.91p; Charolais, 282kg at £1,060 = 3.76p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,200 = 3.37p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 336kg at £1,000 = 2.98p; Charolais, 272kg at £960 = 3.53p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,070 = 3.11p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,080 = 3.00p; Limousin, 348kg at £1,000 = 2.87p; Charolais, 316kg at £1,100 = 3.48p; Charolais, 324kg at £1,000 = 3.09p; Charolais, 318kg at £1,020 = 3.21p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,070 = 3.07p; Charolais, 354kg at £1,090 = 3.08p; Char ,308kg at £940 = 3.05p; Limousin, 298kg at £770 = 2.58p; Charolais, 298kg at £920 = 3.09p; Charolais, 282kg at £880 = 3.12p; Limousin, 252kg at £770 = 3.06p; Charolais, 298kg at £860 = 2.89p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 630kg at £1,510 = 2.40p; Charolais, 578kg at £1,440 = 2.49p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,380 = 3.00p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 414kg at £990 = 2.39p; Limousin, 374kg at £730 = 1.95p; Charolais, 382kg at £700 = 1.83p; Charolais, 366kg at £900 = 2.46p; Charolais, 266kg at £760 = 2.86p; Charolais, 324kg at £900 = 2.78p; Charolais, 276kg at £800 = 2.90p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,000 = 2.89p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 366kg at £1,030 = 2.81p; Simmental, 298kg at £650 = 2.18p; Charolais, 336kg at £860 = 2.56p; Charolais, 310kg at £800 = 2.58p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 440kg at £1,030 = 2.34p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,480 = 3.05p; Limousin, 312kg at £740 = 2.37p; Limousin, 366kg at £1,000 = 2.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 300kg at £830 = 2.77p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 230kg at £870 = 3.78p; Charolais, 298kg at £1,020 = 3.42p; Limousin, 256kg at £600 = 2.34p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 430kg at £1,090 = 2.53p; Charolais, 262kg at £690 = 2.63p; Charolais, 286kg at £720 = 2.52p; Charolais, 332kg at £900 = 2.71p; Charolais, 324kg at £780 = 2.41p; Charolais, 280kg at £720 = 2.57p; Charolais, 258kg at £730 = 2.83p; Charolais, 302kg at £780 = 2.58p; Charolais, 38kg at £1,030 = 2.65p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 378kg at £950 = 2.51p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,370 = 2.87p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,230 = 2.41p; Charolais, 346kg at £990 = 2.86p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,380 = 2.74p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,170 = 2.94p; Charolais, 304kg at £910 = 2.99p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,130 = 2.77p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,160 = 2.65p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 446kg at £1,320 = 2.96p; Charolais, 340kg at £990 = 2.91p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,050 = 2.69p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 324kg at £860 = 2.65p; Limousin, 244kg at £710 = 2.91p; Limousin, 308kg at £740 = 2.40p; Limousin, 254kg at £740 = 2.91p; Charolais, 206kg at £450 = 2.18p; Maghera producer; Shb,388kg at £730 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 266kg at £760 = 2.86p; Charolais, 242kg at £700 = 2.89p; Charolais, 242kg at £730 = 3.02p; Charolais, 284kg at £590 = 2.08p; Charolais, 270kg at £760 = 2.81p; Charolais, 318kg at £830 = 2.61p; Charolais, 272kg at £720 = 2.65p; Charolais, 248kg at £680 = 2.74p; Charolais, 376kg at £670 = 1.78p; Charolais, 354kg at £850 = 2.40p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,030 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 418kg at £1,160 = 2.78p; Newry producer; Hereford, 664kg at £1,390 = 2.09p; Friesian, 448kg at £680 = 1.52p; Charolais, 492kg at £970 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 272kg at £830 = 3.05p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,230 = 2.69p; Charolais, 324kg at £920 = 2.84p; Charolais, 340kg at £990 = 2.91p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 434kg at £1,270 = 2.93p; Simmental, 560kg at £1,280 = 2.29p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,270 = 3.18p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,390 = 2.91p; Charolais, 352kg at £990 = 2.81p; Limousin, 364kg at £1,110 = 3.05p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,190 = 2.83p; Charolais, 288kg at £990 = 3.44p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,140 = 2.74p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,220 = 2.90p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 340kg at £800 = 2.35p; Charolais, 320kg at £770 = 2.41p; Charolais, 284kg at £750 = 2.64p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 600kg at £1,290 = 2.15p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,300 = 2.83p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,170 = 2.51p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,270 = 2.79p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 492kg at £1,090 = 2.22p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,230 = 2.99p; Limousin, 406kg at £1,100 = 2.71p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 534kg at £1,350 = 2.53p; Aberdeen Angus, 560kg at £1,180 = 2.11p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,350 = 2.74p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,260 = 2.32p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,380 = 2.45p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,260 = 2.51p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,420 = 2.73p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 522kg at £1,050 = 2.01p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,320 = 2.60p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,280 = 2.41p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,330 = 2.78p; Charolais, 448kg at £860 = 1.92p; Limousin, 566kg at £1,140 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 380kg at £970 = 2.55p; Irvinestown producer; Charolais, 294kg at £810 = 2.76p; Charolais, 290kg at £880 = 3.03p; Charolais, 342kg at £890 = 2.60p and Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 534kg at £1,370 = 2.57p; Limousin, 616kg at £1,450 = 2.35p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,380 = 2.38p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,340 = 2.29p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,440 = 2.43p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,300 = 2.44p; Charolais, 618kg at £1,340 = 2.17p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,410 = 2.38p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,290 = 2.37p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,320 = 2.37p.
Heifers
Dungiven producer; Charolais, 516kg at £1,740 = 3.37p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,420 = 2.54p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 222kg at £1,210 = 5.45p; Charolais, 230kg at £1,130 = 4.91p; Limousin, 228kg at £570 = 2.50p; Charolais, 280kg at £1,170 = 4.18p; Limousin, 262kg at £720 = 2.75p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 378kg at £980 = 2.59p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,070 = 3.06p; Limousin, 364kg at £1,010 = 2.77p; Limousin, 320kg at £900 = 2.81p; Charolais, 300kg at £940 = 3.13p; Charolais, 280kg at £1,220 = 4.36p; Charolais, 298kg at £900 = 3.02p; Limousin, 292kg at £590 = 2.02p; Charolais, 314kg at £860 = 2.74p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 300kg at £960 = 3.20p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,110 = 3.08p; Charolais, 342kg at £900 = 2.63p; Charolais, 332kg at £920 = 2.77p; Charolais, 340kg at £970 = 2.85p; Charolais, 368kg at £960 = 2.61p; Charolais, 330kg at £900 = 2.73p; Charolais, 312kg at £900 = 2.88p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 442kg at £900 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £820 = 1.78p; Limousin, 446kg at £960 = 2.15p; Limousin, 362kg at £650 = 1.80p; Limousin, 296kg at £740 = 2.50p; Limousin, 302kg at £820 = 2.72p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 332kg at £1,180 = 3.55p; Charolais, 310kg at £980 = 3.16p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,040 = 2.95p; Limousin, 362kg at £1,000 = 2.76p; Charolais, 288kg at £1,010 = 3.51p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,100 = 2.84p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,000 = 2.91p; Charolais, 262kg at £950 = 3.63p; Charolais, 294kg at £970 = 3.30p; Charolais, 332kg at £970 = 2.92p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 412kg at £1,100 = 2.67p; Charolais, 274kg at £950 = 3.47p; Charolais, 312kg at £1,150 = 3.69p; Charolais, 354kg at £940 = 2.66p; Charolais, 278kg at £800 = 2.88p; Charolais, 302kg at £750 = 2.48p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 394kg at £910 = 2.31p; Charolais, 292kg at £750 = 2.57p; Saler, 310kg at £760 = 2.45p; Charolais, 302kg at £880 = 2.91p; Charolais, 276kg at £850 = 3.08p; Charolais, 258kg at £850 = 3.29p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 368kg at £750 = 2.04p; Charolais, 324kg at £910 = 2.81p; Charolais, 340kg at £830 = 2.44p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £840 = 2.06p; Limousin, 350kg at £920 = 2.63p; Limousin, 340kg at £900 = 2.65p; Limousin, 296kg at £700 = 2.36p; Limousin, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 320kg at £880 = 2.75p; Charolais, 324kg at £760 = 2.35p; Charolais, 318kg at £840 = 2.64p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 328kg at £730 = 2.23p; Charolais, 352kg at £750 = 2.13p; Charolais, 354kg at £780 = 2.20p; Charolais, 536kg at £1,180 = 2.20p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,280 = 2.38p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,020 = 2.67p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,150 = 2.21p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,080 = 2.17p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,270 = 2.41p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,060 = 2.29p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 340kg at £930 = 2.74p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,280 = 2.82p; Limousin, 404kg at £920 = 2.28p; Charolais, 300kg at £920 = 3.07p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 452kg at £850 = 1.88p; Limousin, 320kg at £670 = 2.09p; Limousin, 328kg at £650 = 1.98p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 390kg at £1,290 = 3.31p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,380 = 2.77p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 304kg at £640 = 2.11p; Charolais, 246kg at £750 = 3.05p; Charolais, 218kg at £720 = 3.30p; Charolais, 294kg at £570 = 1.94p; Newry producer; Shb,548kg at £1,110 = 2.03p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 306kg at £690 = 2.25p; Charolais, 312kg at £800 = 2.56p; Charolais, 296kg at £650 = 2.20p; Charolais, 296kg at £690 = 2.33p; Charolais, 340kg at £890 = 2.62p; Limousin, 294kg at £680 = 2.31p; Charolais, 302kg at £840 = 2.78p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 392kg at £1,060 = 2.70p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,260 = 2.81p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 428kg at £900 = 2.10p; Charolais, 266kg at £900 = 3.38p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,100 = 3.33p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 262kg at £910 = 3.47p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 376kg at £870 = 2.31p; Limousin, 364kg at £720 = 1.98p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 392kg at £900 = 2.30p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,000 = 2.17p; Irvinestown producer; Charolais, 288kg at £700 = 2.43p and Portglenone producer; Simmental, 546kg at £960 = 1.76p; Simmental, 322kg at £490 = 1.52p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £120.50
Fat ewes to £179.
Yet another exceptionally strong show of 2,450 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 1st October.
675 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £179.00.
1,725 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.
Lambs topped at £120.50 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Dungiven producer; 30kg at £120.50 = 4.02p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £115.00 = 4.42p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Portglenone producer; 27kg at £113.50 = 4.20p; Swatragh producer; 24.25kg at £112.00 = 4.62p; Toomebridge producer; 26.4kg at £111.00 = 4.20p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Ballymoney producer; 27.5kg at £110.50 = 4.02p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p; Moneymore producer; 27.6kg at £110.00 = 3.99p; Dungiven producer; 25.5kg at £110.00 = 4.31p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Portglenone producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Dungiven producer; 27.4kg at £106.50 = 3.89p and Cookstown producer; 24kg at £106.00 = 4.42p.
Middle-weight
Randalstown producer; 22.4kg at £108.00 = 4.82p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £106.50 = 4.63p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £104.00 = 4.38p; Eglinton producer; 23.4kg at £104.00 = 4.44p; Magherafelt producer; 22.2kg at £103.00 = 4.64p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £102.00 = 4.34p; Garvagh producer; 23.25kg at £100.50 = 4.32p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p and Draperstown producer; 21.9kg at £100.00 = 4.57p.
Light-weight
Kilrea producer; 18kg at £93.50 = 5.19p; Garvagh producer; 18.5kg at £89.00 = 4.81p; Draperstown producer;18kg at £86.50 = 4.81p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £85.50 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 18.5kg at £85.00 = 4.59p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £84.50 = 4.83p; Draperstown producer; 14kg at £72.50 = 5.18p; Garvagh producer; 15.75kg at £79.50 = 5.05p and Swatragh producer; 13.5kg at £74.00 = 5.48p.
Fat ewes
Coleraine producer; £179; Portglenone producer; £153 and Coleraine producer; £147.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
Hoggets to £164.
Ewe lambs to £118.
The weekly breeding sheep sale generated a very solid trade for the 700 sheep that were presented for sale on Thursday 29th September.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30 am
General breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7pm.