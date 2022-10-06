Fat cows selling to £1817 at Saintfield

Fat cattle: 140 fats sold to £1817 for a 790kg Charolais bullock, £230 per kg. Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 790kg £230 £1817, 740kg £229 £1694, 730kg £232 £1693, 730kg £231 £1686, Hillsborough producer Charolais cow 980kg £185 £1813, Limousin bull 960kg £172, £1651, Charolais cows 820kg £201 £1648, 850kg £172 £1462, Shorthorn beef cow 800kg £175 £1400, 770kg £180 £1386, 750kg £178 £1335, 670kg £170 £1139, Downpatrick producer Charolais bull 950kg £183 £1738, Simmental cows 790kg £169 £1335, 790kg £164 £1295, 760kg £164 £1246, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 720kg £240 £1728, 660kg £246 £1623, 640kg £250 £1600, 660kg £241 £1590, 630kg £249 £1568, 560kg £238 £1332, Charolais 550kg £239 £1314, 550kg £235 £1292, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1030kg £163 £1678, Dromara producer Limousin bullocks 670kg £238 £1594, 650kg £234 £1521, 630kg £236 £1486, 600kg £230 £1380, 540kg £244 £1317, Greyabbey producer Hereford bullock 710kg £211 £1498, Craigavon producer Charolais heifers 560kg £257 £1439, 580kg £248 £1438, 560kg £230 £1288, 530kg £241 £1277, 520kg £245 £1274, 530kg £238 £1261, 580kg £217 £1258, 520kg £235 £1222, Ballynahinch producer bullocks Hereford 670kg £212 £1420, Aberdeen Angus 660kg £210 £1386, Limousin 600kg £228 £1368, Aberdeen Angus 650kg £208 £1352, 610kg £213 £1299, 580kg £220 £1276, 630kg £200 £1260, 530kg £228 £1208, Swiss Brown 590kg £194 £1144, Limousin 530kg £205 £1086, Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 860kg £154 £1324, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 680kg £194 £1319, Friesian cows 690kg £154 £1062, 680kg £150 £1020, Comber producer heifers Hereford 590kg £220 £1298, Belgian Blue 600kg £210 £1260, Shorthorn beef 630kg £190 £1197, Limousin 550kg £214 £1177, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 790kg £159 £1256, 730kg £164 £1197, 700kg £175 £1225, 780kg £157 £1224, 690kg £164 £1131, 730kg £145 £1058 and Killinchy producer Friesian cows 700kg £152 £1064, 660kg £159 £1049. Suckled calves: Sold to £1380 for a 520kg Charolais bull. Leafing prices: Ballygowan producer bulls Charolais 520kg £1380, Limousin 490kg £1210, Charolais 490kg £1180, Simmental 460kg £1120, Limousin 450kg £1060, Saintfield producer Charolais bulls 530kg £1240, 470kg £1040, Charolais heifers 450kg £970, 420kg £900, Strangford producer bulls Charolais 400kg £1180, Limousin 410kg £1090, Charolais 380kg £1080, Limousins 400kg £1070, 390kg £1040, 360kg £1020, 400kg £960, Downpatrick producer bulls Charolais 370kg £1060, Limousin 370kg £950, Charolais 380kg £950, 370kg £940, Limousin 340kg £860, Charolais 350kg £850, 320kg £840, 390kg £840, 330kg £780, 320kg £770, 360kg £770, 340kg £770, Downpatrick producer bulls Hereford 470kg £1020, Simmental 430kg £990 and Downpatrick producer Charolais bull 390kg £980. Heifers: 110 heifers sold to £1320 for a 620kg Charolais. Leading prices: Saintfield producer Charolais 620kg £1320, Shorthorn beef 610kg £1180, Downpatrick producer Limousins 530kg £1280, 480kg £1130, Sal 560kg £1060, Hillsborough producer Charolais 590kg £1240, Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1150, Limousin 560kg £1100, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 500kg £1190, 510kg £1110, Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1100, 500kg £1010, 520kg £1000, 500kg £990, Limousins 500kg £990, 490kg £960, Castlewellan producer Limousins 540kg £1160, 470kg £960, Ballynahinch producer Friesian 570kg £1140, 560kg £1030, 540kg £1020, Crossgar producer Charolais 450kg £1100, 470kg £980, Aberdeen Angus 480kg £980, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 520kg £1060, Comber producer Charolais 510kg £1020, Portavogie producer Limousin 570kg £1020, Downpatrick producer Limousin 480kg £1000, Kircubbin producer Hers 510kg £990, 500kg £960, 520kg £940, Limousin 480kg £900, Herefords 470kg £900, 480kg £890 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 450kg £970, 450kg £960, 400kg £950. Bullocks: 175 bullocks sold to £1650 for a 750kg Charolais. Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais 750kg £1650, Aberdeen Angus 760kg £1620, 740kg £1600, 730kg £1590, 700kg £1570, 640kg £1560, 710kg £1550, 680kg £1540, 700kg £1540, 720kg £1540, 650kg £1520, 660kg £1520, 650kg £1510, 680kg £1480, 680kg £1480, 660kg £1440, Hereford 620kg £1440, 650kg £1420, 650kg £1420, 560kg £1400, 610kg £1370, 610kg £1300, Moira producer Charolais 590kg £1480, 580kg £1480, 600kg £1470, 570kg £1440, 600kg £1440, 600kg £1400, 560kg £1390, 550kg £1360, 550kg £1360, 550kg £1350, 540kg £1330, 540kg £1310, 570kg £1300, 570kg £1270, 530kg £1180, Castlewellan producer Charolais 530kg £1400, 540kg £1360, 530kg £1360, 490kg £1340, Herefords 460kg £1060, 470kg £1030, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 540kg £1390, 550kg £1350, 520kg £1260, 540kg £1190, 530kg £1190, 520kg £1180, 510kg £1160, 470kg £1150, 560kg £1130, 470kg £1050, 480kg £1020, 460kg £1020, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 540kg £1350, 480kg £1300, 480kg £1270, 490kg £1140, Simmental 410kg £1000, Comber producer Charolais 560kg £1340, Lisburn producer Limousins 620kg £1330, 590kg £1320, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 520kg £1320, 480kg £1200, 550kg £1200, 460kg £1170, 440kg £1050, Donaghadee producer Fleckvieh 590kg £1290, Crossgar producer Charolais 520kg £1290, 540kg £1270, 540kg £1240, 500kg £1230, 490kg £1230, 480kg £1230, 590kg £1220, 510kg £1210, 460kg £1190, 470kg £1180, 510kg £1110, 500kg £1080, 500kg £1070, 430kg £1070, Lisburn producer Charolais 510kg £1270, 510kg £1210, 450kg £1190, 510kg £1180, 520kg £1140, 500kg £1130, 460kg £1080, 570kg £1070, 390kg £1010, Ballywalter producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1240, 660kg £1200, 570kg £1180, 600kg £1160, Belgian Blues 510kg £1050, 470kg £1040, 520kg £1040, 510kg £970, 500kg £940, Dromore producer Limousins 580kg £1310, 560kg £1160, 560kg £1160, 560kg £1150, 560kg £1140, 550kg £1140, 480kg £970, Greyabbey producer Limousins 480kg £1080, 500kg £1060, 490kg £1030, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1070, 490kg £1070, 570kg £1070, Limousin 500kg £1060, 520kg £1050, 480kg £1040, Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1020, 520kg £1020 and Downpatrick producer Friesian 640kg £1030, 470kg £990, 440kg £980, 450kg £980. Dropped calves: Sold to £365 for Shorthorn bull. Leading prices: Dromara producer Shorthorn bull calves £365, £360, £350 Shorthorn heifer calves £295 £235.