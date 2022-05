Fat cows selling to £1860 at Hilltown Saleyard

Ewes and lambs sold to £300, fat ewes to £213 and fat lambs to £143.

Ewes and lambs: Cabra farmer £300, Cabra farmer £292.

Fat ewes: Bryansford farmer £213, Hilltown farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £165, Cabra farmer £164, Kilcoo farmer £160, Mayobridge farmer £157, Hilltown farmer £155, Hilltown farmer £154, Hilltown farmer £154, Hilltown farmer £152, Banbridge farmer £150, Kilkeel farmer £149, Kilcoo farmer £147, Cabra farmer £145, Hilltown farmer £144, Cabra farmer £143, Bryansford farmer £139, Rathfriland farmer £138, Hilltown farmer £137, Kilcoo farmer £136, Bryansford farmer £135 and Banbridge farmer £134.

Fat lambs: Mayobridge farmer £143 for 22.2kg (644ppk), Rostrevor farmer £141.50 for 23.7kg (597ppk), Kilcoo farmer £140 for 22.7kg (616ppk), Kilkeel farmer £139 for 22.6kg (615ppk), Hilltown farmer £139 for 22.5kg (617ppk), Kilcoo farmer £139 for 22kg (631ppk), Kilcoo farmer £138 for 21.5kg (641ppk), Bryansford farmer £137 for 22.8kg (600ppk), Rostrevor farmer £137 for 21.7kg (631ppk), Hilltown farmer £137 for 22.6kg (606ppk), Kilcoo farmer £136 for 23.2kg (586ppk), Bryansford farmer £135.50 for 21.3kg (636ppk), Hilltown farmer £135 for 21.5kg (627ppk), Mayobridge farmer £134 for 21.3kg (629ppk) and Hilltown farmer £132.50 for 21.2kg (625ppk).

Saturday 21st May saw another large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard.

Fat cows sold to £1860, heifers to £1710 and bullocks to £1700.

Fat cows: Cabra farmer £1860 for 830kg (224ppk), Cabra farmer £1780 for 690kg (258ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1770 for 714kg (247ppk), Warrenpoint farmer£1670 for 786kg (212ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1660 for 778kg (213ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1650 for 688kg (239ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1570 for 688kg (239ppk), Cabra farmer £1540 for 690kg (223ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1410 for 698kg (202ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1270 for 606kg (209ppk).

Cows and calves: Cabra farmer £1800, Kilkeel farmer £1510 and Cabra farmer £1430.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1520 for 548kg (277ppk), Hilltown farmer £1170 for 368kg (317ppk), Banbridge farmer £1100 for 392kg (280ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 488kg (225ppk), Hilltown farmer £1060 for 398kg (266ppk), Rostrevor farmer £860 for 344kg (250ppk), Banbridge farmer £835 for 408kg (204ppk), Kilkeel farmer £810 for 324kg (250ppk), Hilltown farmer £800 for 340kg (235ppk), Kilkeel farmer £770 for 338kg (227ppk), Rostrevor farmer £750 for 308kg (243ppk), Rostrevor farmer £740 for 294kg (251ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £640 for 250kg (256ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1360 for 430kg (316ppk), Ballyholland farmer £1110 for 404kg (274ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 454kg (242ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 414kg (263ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1010 for 380kg (265ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1010 for 352kg (286ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 374kg (267ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1000 for 394kg (253ppk), Ballyholland farmer £1000 for 322kg (310ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 360kg (272ppk), Kilkeel farmer £930 for 360kg (258ppk), Banbridge farmer £920 for 322kg (285ppk), Kilkeel farmer £920 for 340kg (270ppk), Mayobridge farmer £900 for 324kg (277ppk), Mayobridge farmer £830 for 308kg (269ppk), Kilkeel farmer £750 for 280kg (267ppk), Castlewellan farmer £740 for 270kg (274ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £730 for 278kg (262ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1710 for 622kg (274ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 538kg (263ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1410 for 534kg (264ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1400 for 546kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £1370 for 556kg (246ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 492kg (264ppk),Kilkeel farmer £1260 for 556kg (226ppk), Dromara farmer £1200 for 540kg (222ppk), Dromara farmer £1180 for 538kg (219ppk), Dromara farmer £1170 for 550kg (212ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1160 for 524kg (221ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 398kg (276ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1060 for 408kg (259ppk), Ballyward farmer £1040 for 462kg (225ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 414kg (248ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1020 for 410kg (248ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 434kg (230ppk).