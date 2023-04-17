Fat cows selling to £1905 and £261 per 100kgs at Newtownstewart
A very satisfactory sale on Saturday both in terms of numbers and prices with fat cows selling to £1905 and £261 per 100kgs.
Heifers selling to £1885 and £1165 over weight.
Bullocks and bulls to £1765.
Fat cow prices: Raymond Baxter Drumquin 730kgs £261, 700kgs £210, 785kgs £200; G Hegarty Glenmornan 555kgs £257, 610kgs £170; W Ballantine Glenhull 760kgs £205. A Devine Donemana 625kgs £183; John Wauchob Newtownstewart 740kgs 3181. m Morris Mountfield 500kgs £210, 510kgs £174. J F Devine Donemana 610kgs £206.
Poorer cows sold from £121 up.
Heifer prices: John Wauchob Newtownstewart 720kgs £1885; W T Kee Strabane 655kgs £1780, 615kgs £1730, 635kgs £1620; T N Dooher Donemana 705kgs £1770, 640kgs £1690, 685kgs £1495, 530kgs £1200, 515kgs £1175. P Wilson Newtownstewart 605kgs £1630 and £1585, 530kgs £1250, 520kgs £1220, 450kgs £1105, 460kgs £1105. D Huey Artigarvan 540kgs £1580, 465kgs £1260, 445kgs 31220, 475kgs £1220.R N McCrea Ballymagorry 630kgs £1550, 605kgs £1520, 580kgs £1485, 545kgs £1435 530kgs £1200. S Boyd Strabane 605kgs £1455, 585kgs £1440, 545kgs £1345, 500kgs £1225; R Thompson Castlederg 495kgs £1355, 510kgs £1240, 500kgs £1230 and £1175; William Ballantine Glenhull 520kgs £1260, 500kgs £1250, 515kgs £1110, 420kgs £880. Jas Mullen Claudy 425kgs £920, 365kgs £770 and B Cooper Castlederg 435kgs £900.
Smaller heifers sold from £500 up and to £350 per 100kgs.
Bullock and bull prices: John Wauchob aged Bull 955kgs £1765; R N McCrea Ballymagorry (Friesian bullocks) 685kgs £1485, 650kgs £1480, 600kgs £1465 and £1380, 590kgs £1460 and £1380 630kgs £1415, 645kgs £1370, 505kgs £1360, 570kgs £1320, 525kgs £1100; A Devine Donemana 450kgs £1255; P Wilson Newtownstewart 530kgs £1160; G Mutch Strabane 450kgs £1145; R Hamilton Castlederg 380kgs £1055; S Boyd Strabane 420kgs £1040, 380kgs £1025. R Miller Newtownstewart 445kgs £1000, 400kgs £970, 440kgs £960, 410kgs £960; P Casey Strabane 475kgs £970. T Young Castlederg 370kgs £950; T Quinn Sion Mills 365kgs £935 and T Sinclair Strabane 425kgs £965.
Smaller sorts sold from £590 up and up to £357 per 100kgs.