Fat cows selling to £1959 at Saintfield
Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a strong demand for all types resulting in a 100% clearance.
Fat cattle: 115 fats sold to an excellent trade of £1959 for a 790kg Charolais cow, £248 per 100kg.
Leading Prices; Ballygowan producer Charolais cow 790kg £248 £1959, Hereford cow 880kg £185 £1628, Shorthorn beef cow 750kg £197 £1477, Kircubbin producer Limousin cow 800kg £234 £1872, Ballynahinch producer bullock Sims 700kg £249 £1743, 730kg £230 £1679, 690kg £224 £1545, 690kg £218 £1504, 600kg £222 £1332, Annahilt producer Limousin bullocks 700kg £240 £1680, 690kg £238 £1642, Portadown producer Charolais bullocks 710kg £234 £1661, 700kg £234 £1638, 710kg £230 £1633, 700kg £230 £1610, 690kg £232 £1600, 630kg £252 £1587, Ballyhalbert producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1000kg £160 £1600, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 730kg £212 £1547, Belgian Blue cow 700kg £214 £1498, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus cows 810kg £180 £1458, 730kg £196 £1430, 680kg £208 £1414, 730kg £190 £1387, 690kg £195 £1345, 650kg £184 £1196, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 660kg £220 £1452, 620kg £230 £1426, 610kg £228 £1390, Comber producer Friesian cows 780kg £162 £1263, 750kg £155 £1162, Kircubbin producer cows Friesians 640kg £178 £1139, 670kg £154 £1031, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 670kg £170 £1139, 690kg £164 £1131, Downpatrick producer Friesian bull 600kg £177 £1062 and Comber producer Holstein cow 690kg £152 £1048, 610kg £165 £1006.
Bullocks: 120 sold to a strong demand of £1700 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus. Lighter sorts sold to £1400 for a 480kg Charolais – 292ppk.
Most Popular
Special entry for next Wednesday 21st September of 30 quality Charolais bullocks 500-550kg.
Leading prices: Millisle producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg £1700, 560kg £1420, 550kg £1370, Hillsborough producer Charolais 550kg £1500, 550kg £1450, 500kg £1440, 550kg £1400, 500kg £1380, 530kg £1300, 500kg £1280, 520kg £1270, 500kg £1260, Bangor producer Shorthorn beefs 530kg £1450, 500kg £1280, 470kg £1250, 500kg £1190, Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1440, 580kg £1230, 550kg £1230, 570kg £1230, Downpatrick producer Herefords 680kg £1440, 630kg £1340, 530kg £1220, Dromara producer Charolais 480kg £1400, 480kg £1350, 490kg £1270, 470kg £1260, 490kg £1210, 450kg £1200, 460kg £1200, 470kg £1200, 470kg £1190, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 500kg £1270, 490kg £1250, 490kg £1240, 470kg £1210, 460kg £1190, Comber producer Charolais 460kg £1220, 460kg £1210, 450kg £1200, 440kg £1190, 400kg £1140, 400kg £1120 and Crossgar producer Limousins 400kg £1120, 400kg £1100, 390kg £1090, 320kg £960.
Heifers: 65 sold to £1500 for a 620kg Aberdeen Angus.
Leading prices: Millisle producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1500, 570kg £1200, 510kg £1190, Comber producer Limousin 550kg £1270, Downpatrick producer Herefords 500kg £1190, 500kg £1130, 480kg £1070, Annacloy producer Limousins 500kg £1110, 500kg £1100 and Kircubbin producer Charolais 440kg £1060, 420kg £1040.
Suckled calves: 135 sold to £1350 for a 550kg Charolais bull calf.
Lighter bull calves sold to 305ppk - 360kg £1100 for a Charolais bullock calf.
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais bull 550kg £1350, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1110, 370kg £1040, 340kg £1020, Dromore producer Charolais bullocks 360kg £1100, 340kg £1005, 320kg £960, 320kg £945, 300kg £905, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1000, 370kg £1000, 340kg £980, 330kg £960, 340kg £960, 300kg £900 and Saintfield producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £990, 300kg £915.
Dropped calves: Sold to £410 for a Limousin bull and £330 for a Belgian Blue heifer.
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin bull £440, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue bull £360, Belgian Blue heifers £330, £310, £300, reared Friesian bulls £240, £220, Young Friesian bulls £115, £100, £80, Comber producer Limousin bulls £330, £315, £305, Limousin heifers £290, £285, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £320, £305 twice, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £285, £260, young Friesian bulls £100, £95, £70 and Dromore producer Limousin heifers £305, £295, £290, £275, reared Friesian bull £240, young Friesian bulls £110, £95, £70.