Fat cows selling to £2040 at Lisahally

Heifers selling to £1620/680kg and fat cows to £2040/950kg.
Bullocks
James Moore £1640/700kg, £1600/730kg, £1600/680kg, £1280/570kg, Kelly Farms £1370/500kg, £1330/490kg, £1230/450kg, £1230/440kg, John Dodds £1180/640kg, £1130/520kg, £1080/480kg, William Curry £1110/530kg, £1100/530kg, £1060/520kg, £1040/510klg, £1030/490kg, £1020/530kg, £1020/480kg, £1010/490kg, £950/470kg, £930/450kg, £930/450kg, £920/440kg,M Deery £1030/480kg, £990/510kg, £910/480kg, £900/450kg, £900/440kg, £900/450kg, John Dodds £930/540kg, £930/540kg, £870/520kg and John Young £830/370kg.
Heifers
Quigley Bros £1620/680kg, £1400/610kg, £1390/580kg, £1380/590kg, £1350/570kg, Alan Kennedy £1380/530kg, £1350/550kg, £1340/550kg, £1260/510kg, Matthew Miller £1190/540kg, £1180/540kg, £1080/500kg, Kelly Farms £1120/430kg, £1120/460kg, R and S Scott £1100/500kg, £1070/480kg, £1060/470kg, £1000/450kg, £990/440kg, £970/450kg, £960/450kg, £930/440kg, £860/400kg, £850/400kg, £850/400kg, £840/410kg, £770/390kg, Herbert Dixon £900/420kg, £800/420kg, £800/430kg, C and C Fenney £860/420kg and Sean Daly £730/290kg.
Fat cows
David Adams £2040/950kg, Maurice Thompson £1890/990kg, Bernard Feeney £1406.20/790kg, Michael O’Hara £1333.80/780kg, Michael McShane £1188/660kg,Bernard Feeney £1058.40/630kg, Hawthorn Heights £1008/700kg, Albert Lamrock £944/590kg, Michael O’Hara £938/700kg, Stephen Donaghy £873.60/520kg, Patrick O’Connor£849.60/590kg.
A firm trade this Tuesday night with lambs making £131/26kg and £127.50/21kg.
Lambs
E Quigley £131/26.5kg. R Millen £130/27kg. P Anderson £130/24kg. Kelly Farms £130/23.5kg. D O’Neill £129.50/24kg. A Olphert £129/25kg £126.50/22.5kg. H Barbour £128/24kg. D Walker £128/28kg. S Johnston £127.50/26kg. P Deeney £127.50/21.5kg. C McDevitt £127.50/22kg. K Johnston £127/25kg. A McLaughlin £127/23kg. RJ Black £127/22.5kg. A Kernaghan £127/23.5kg. M Kennedy £127/23.5kg. J Dodds £126.50/22kg. N Thompson £126.50/24kg £122/21.5kg. J Cochrane £126/22.5kg. R Wilson £126/23kg. R Henry £126/23kg. J McClelland £126/24kg. M Millar £125.50/23kg. T Martin £124.50/22.5kg. P O’Neill £124.50/22.5kg. S McClenaghan £124/23kg. J McDevitt £124/22.5kg. S Reilly £123.50/21.5kg. D Smyth £123.50/21.5kg.
Ewes
G Hamilton £140. T Johnston £132, £128. J McClelland £130. S Parkhill £130. S Donaghy £129, £126, £124. P McNicholl £126. A Scott £122. M and R Blair £118. R Henry £106.