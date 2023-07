Weanling heifer calves sold to £930 for a 304k from Loughgall farmer.

Fat cows topped £2080 for 858k Charolais.

Heifers topped at £1600 for 694k Charolais.

Rathfriland Mart

Bullocks topped at £1870 for 726k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Gilford farmer Belgian Blue £480, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £470, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Belgian Blue at £450, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £440 and Gilford farmer, Belgian Belgian Blue at £440, Belgian Belgian Blue at £430, Belgian Blue at £410.

Heifer calves

Gilford farmer Belgian Belgian Blue at £400, Belgian Belgian Blue at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £330, Newry farmer Belgian Belgian Blue at £225, Kilkeel farmer Friesian at £225, Ballynahinch Famer Aberdeen Angus at £205, Newry farmer Charolais at £175, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £175, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £175 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £170.

Weanling male calves

Weanling calves sold to firm trade, Clough farmer Hereford 494k at £1130, Belgian Blue 456k at £1060, Hereford 438k at £980, Banbridge farmer Hereford 382k at £960, Annaclone farmer Limousin 326k at £900 and Banbridge farmer Angus 324k at £880, Hereford 346k at £850, Aberdeen Angus 376k at £850, Limousin 328k at £840.

Weanling heifer calves

Loughgall farmer Shorthorn 304k at £930, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 336k at £920, Belgian Blue 330k at £800, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 332k at £720, Dromara farmer Limousin 236k at £670, Blonde 230k at £660, Blonde 306k at £600 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 310k at £580, Aberdeen Angus 314k at £550, Friesian 316k at £530.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyward farmer Charolais 858k at £2080, Charolais 874k at £2000, Simmental 870k at £1840, Charolais 812k at £1780, Charolais 804k at £1780, Charolais 782k at £1750, Limousin 670k at £1650, Charolais 700k at £1600, Aberdeen Angus 894k at £1590 and Charolais 808k at £1540.

Store heifers

Clough farmer Charolais 694k at £1600, Dromore farmer Parthenais 592k at £1490, Ballyward farmer Limousin 454k at £1290, Limousin 462k at £1230, Loughgall farmer Speckle Park 596k at £1200, Ballyward farmer Limousin 428k at £1190, Limousin 416k at £1180 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 502k at £1170, Hereford 470k at £1150, Friesian 574k at £1140.

Bullocks

Ballyward farmer Charolais 726k at £1870, Charolais 692k at £1800, Aberdeen Angus 668k at £1790, Charolais 604k at £1740, Charolais 670k at £1720, Charolais 650k at £1700, Aberdeen Angus 644k at £1700, Aberdeen Angus 622k at £1700, Charolais 630k at £1690 and Charolais 594k at £1690.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Newry farmer topped the sale at £6 a kilo for 10kg at £60.

Fat ewes topped at £178 for a Texel ewe from a Kilcoo farmer.

More ewes over the £155 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £145.

Spring lambs

Dromara farmer 30.4k at £128, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £125, Downpatrick farmer 25.7k at £123.50, Lisburn farmer 29.50k at £121, Rathfriland farmer 25k at £120, Dromara farmer 24.40k at £120, Newry farmer 28.50k at £120, 27k at £1201, Bryansford farmer 23.80k at £119 and Kilkeel farmer 24.40k at £119.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer at £178, Katesbridge farmer at £168, Newry farmer at £164, Cranfield farmer at £155, Newry farmer at £154, Kilkeel farmer at £151, Loughbrickland farmer at £148, Ballyroney farmer at £144, Newry farmer at £144 and Banbridge farmer at £142.

Fat rams

Downpatrick farmer at £270 and Dromara farmer at £123 at £120.