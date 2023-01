Fat cows selling to £2090 and heavy weight bulls to £1880 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bulls sold to 267ppk for a 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800 and 702kg Charolais at £1880.

Light weights to 288p for a 478kg Limousin at £1380.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Newtownbutler producer 458kg Aberdeen Angus at £1110, 414kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1060; Enniskillen producer 690kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800, 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390; Florencecourt producer 562kg Charolais at £1480, 532kg Charolais at £1470, 562kg Limousin at £1380, 564kg Charolais at £1370, 594kg Charolais at £1500, 496kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1350; Irvinestown producer 7002kg Charolais at £1880,610kg Shorthorn at £1480, 638kg Charolais at £1500, 630kg Limousin at £1570, 620kg Charolais at £1670; Boho producer 478kg Limousin at £1380, 490kg Charolais at £1380; Derrylin producer 508kg Charolais at £1540, 566kg Limousin at £1620, 498kg Simmental at £1300, 506kg Charolais at £1430; Monea producer 490kg Belgian Blue at £1190; Maguirebridge producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120, 502kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070 and Lisnaskea producer 482kg Charolais at £1070.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £1210 for a Charolais 395kg.

Heifers sold from £600 to £970 for a Charolais 370kg.

Ruling prices

Newtownbutler producer 395kg Charolais bull at £1210, 401kg Charolais bull at £1110, 385kg Charolais bull at £1130, 374kg Charolais bull at £1100, 360kg Charolais bull at £1180, 334kg Charolais bull at £1140, 345kg Charolais heifer at £930; Derrylin producer 266kg Limousin bull at £790, 264kg Limousin bull at £760, 355kg Limousin bull at £980

Irvinestown producer 354kg Charolais bull at £970, 425kg Charolais bull at £1130, 445kg Charolais bull at £1170, 511kg Charolais bull at £1240; Garrison producer 331kg Charolais heifer at £920, 389kg Charolais bull at £1000, 299kg Limousin bull at £870, 283kg Limousin at £840; Lisnaskea producer 386kg Charolais bull at £1110, 369kg Charolais bull at £1080, 322kg Charolais bull at £930, 332kg Charolais bull at £940, 380kg Charolais bull at £1070; Florencecourt producer 334kg Charolais steer at £980, 310kg Charolais steer at £930, 350kg Charolais steer at £1020, 347kg Charolais steer at £1010; Kinawley producer 272kg Limousin bull at £720, 198kg Limousin bull at £700; Enniskillen producer 290kg Limousin bull at £760, 363kg Limousin bull at £940; Derrygonnelly producer 319kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £820, 273kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £750, 237kg Simmental bull at £740, 370kg Charolais heifer at £970, 307kg Limousin heifer at £800; Enniskillen producer 333kg Charolais heifer at £870, 321kg Limousin bull at £890, 315kg Charolais steer at £950, 398kg Charolais steer at £1150, 399kg Charolais steer at £1200, 400kg Limousin steer at £1070, 338kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1040; Dromore producer 346kg Charolais bull at £1030, 303kg Charolais bull at £900, 319kg Charolais bull 890; Lisnaskea producer 371kg Charolais bull at £1040, 411kg Charolais bull at £1190 and Kesh producer 278kg Charolais heifer at £800, 245kg Charolais bull at £770, 269kg Charolais bull at £830.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £200 to at £420 for a Charolais and heifers to at £270 for a Belgian Blue.

Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £420, Charolais bull at £290; Lisbellaw producer Simmental bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265; Brookeborough producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315; Derrylin producer Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Belgian Blue bull at £325 and Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £395, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £225.

Suckler cows

Kinawley producer Saler cow with heifer at £1730, Limousin cow with heifer at £1650; Derrylin producer Charolais cow with bull at £1670; Belcoo producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1640; Bellanaleck producer Hereford cow with bull at £1460; Ederney producer Limousin cow with bull at £1430; Derrynose producer springing Charolais cow at £1550 and Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin cow at £1500.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 265ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1480.

Medium weights from 220-269ppk paid for a 490kg Charolais at £1320.

While light weights sold from 225-273ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £1040

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 600kg at £1590, Charolais 540kg at £1500; Tamlaght producer Charolais 640kg at £1580; Florencecourt producer Charolais 560kg at £1480, Charolais 540kg at £1360, Charolais 490kg at £1320, Charolais 480kg at £1320; Letterbreen producer Charolais 470kg at £1300, Charolais 490kg at £1260, Charolais 480kg at £1230, Charolais 460kg at £1200 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 440kg at £1100.

Fat cows

