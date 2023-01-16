Fat cows selling to £2115 and heifers to £1690 at Newtownstewart
A good seasonal entry of cattle on offer saw fat cows selling to £2115 (£1200 over weight and 238ppk).
Bullocks sold to £1675 (£1020 over weight and 301ppk).
Heifers sold to £1690 and £1040 over weight.
Advertisement
Bullock prices: R Scott Newtownstewart 645kgs £1675, 670kgs £1640, 635kgs £1620, 610kgs £1490. K Harper Castlederg 575kgs £1475, 465kgs £1275, 420kgs £1170 and £1135, 445kgs £1000. P O'Hagan Plumbridge 575kgs £1385, 550kgs £1240, 480kgs £1050, 465kgs £1015, 410kgs £850. An Omagh farmer 535kgs, £1370, 445kgs £1345 and £1340, 510kgs £1330, 455kgs £1320, 415kgs £1200; P J Conway Newtownstewart 525kgs £1260 425kgs £845; B Harkin Donemana 450kgs £890; J Marshall Castlederg 370kgs £830, 320kgs £825. M Lynch Omagh 270kgs £740 and £710.
Heifer prices: K Harper Castlederg 650kgs £1690, P J Conway Newtownstewart 485kgs £1185 and £975, 475kgs £1175, 490kgs £1100, 505kgs £1100, 440kgs £940 and T Sinclair Strabane 470kgs £1050.
Other heifers sold from £400 up.
Fat cows: T R Crawford Droit 680kgs £138, 715kgs £220; K Harper Castlederg 915kgs £231 (£2115), 735kgs £221; R Allison Killymore 820kgs £211, 755kgs £183; R Matthewson Dunbunraver 660kgs £210; D Maguire Strabane 745kgs £223 and E Devine Donemana 765kgs £181.
Advertisement
Other cows sold from £100 up.
Wednesday evening sheep sale: S Sproule 25.50kgs £115.50; a local farmer 29.40kgs £114; K McNamee 25kgs £111; P Conway 23.50kgs £105, 22.50kgs £101; J B McLaughlin 22.50kgs £102.50, U Leslie 23kgs £100, P J Maguire 21.50kgs £99 and S Kee 21kgs £98.
Advertisement
Other lambs sold from £75 up.
Fat ewes: C N McIlwaine £188, £100 and £62; S A Conway £100; S Kee £91 and C Elkin £90.
Advertisement
Other ewes sold from £44 up.