Fat cows selling to £2142 for 520kg at Draperstown Mart, bullocks to £2000 for 700kg
Bullocks
J Boyd £2000/700kg £1840/710kg £1820/680kg £1760/630kg £1700/650kg £1670/640kg £1650/640kg £1550/630kg £1310/560kg OKI Development £1920/640kg £1920/650kg £1820/640kg £1800/630kg £1750/630kg £1740/620kg J McGoldrick £1900/640kg £1820/660kg £1760/680kg £1680/620kg J Gourley £1860/690kg £1740/640kg I Bruce £1600/510kg £1580/580kg £1470/540kg £1400/530kg P McElhone £1570/520kg B Stewart £1560/550kg £1540/500kg and R Pickering £1420/460kg £1060/420kg.
Heifers
J Ryan £1700/660kg R Conway £1590/540kg £1560/590kg £1420/500kg W Galway £1590/590kg £1540/660kg £1540/660kg £1420/600kg R Pinkering £1520/510kg £1310/390kg £1200/460kg £1190/430kg £1070/430kg £1000/360kg £980/370kg J Gourley £1500/650kg S O'Neill £1460/510kg J Gamble £1400/530kg £1290/460kg M McNally £1220/460kg B Stewart £1210/470kg B Lee £1140/390kg £940/370kg £890/310kg J Duggan £1130/430kg and H Lagan £1100/430kg.
Male weanlings
D McCloskey £1450/520kg £1270/420kg £1200/480kg £1170/510kg £1160/470kg £1120/430kg £1100/440kg £1090/430kg £1060/390kg P McElhone £1360/440kg £1190/400kg £1040/390kg D Ryan £1270/490kg £1080/400kg J Orr £1260/430kg £1250/410kg £1200/390kg £1120/390kg J Gamble £1230/400kg £1110/480kg C George £1060/380kg and F McVey £1040/320kg.
Female weanlings
P McGarrity £1460/450kg £1260/390kg £1080/360kg £1040/350kg J Orr £1280/460kg £1160/460kg £1140/420kg £1110/400kg £1100/420kg £1090/430kg P Millar £1100/380kg £1020/420kg P McGarrity £990/360kg and P Millar £990/390kg £960/360kg £950/370kg £900/330kg.
Fat cows
K Quinn £2142/900kg A Orr £2079/770kg P McGarrity £1864/840kg M Fleming £1849/680kg £1539/740kg E Loughran £1766/730kg £1617/770kg J McKenna £1646/840kg K Quinn £1600/640kg £1518/690kg Coyle Bros £1524/740kg J Porter £1463/550kg £1254/570kg M Fleming £1420/740kg R Pickering £1390/610kg D McGarry £1382/640kg P Conlon £1286/670kg P McElhone £1256/610kg and W Johnston £1196/460kg.
Bulls
R Miller £1938/740kg J Ryan £1800/710kg £1730/680kg £1310/490kg £1270/520kg P McElhone £1748/930kg I Bruce £1670/580kg K McAdoo £1580/650kg £1460/600kg £1400/580kh J Gamble £1545/1030kg L Morrison £1433/560kg and J Ryan £1310/540kg.