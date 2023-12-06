Fat cows selling to £2217 and bullocks to £1930 at Draperstown Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
J McGoldrick £1930/790kg £1860/750kg £1810/720kg W Moore £1830/700kg £1740/670kg £1700/720kg £1600/710kg £1600/620kg £1590/670kg £1570/640kg £1500/630kg £1450/600kg E Ferguson £1660/600kg £1540/640kg £1430/510kg J Rodgers £1650/740kg I Bruce £1620/620kg £1590/620kg £1520/570kg £1490/560kg £1490/540kg £1440/510kg £1430/540kg £1420/570kg £1420/520kg £1400/560kg W Moore £1590/520kg £1580/550kg £1500/570kg £1490/530kg £1450/480kg £1450/550kg £1410/460kg £1400/540kg £1400/500kg £1400/530kg £1340/450kg £1290/470kg K Quigg £1520/530kg £1440/500kg £1430/510kg £1410/490kg and M Glass £1210/480kg £1170/470kg £1140/460kg.
Heifers
B O'Loughlin £1880/660kg E Ferguson £1580/570kg £1460/520kg £1440/520kg £1440/510kg £1420/510kg £1400/580kg HHHenry £1420/570kg £1320/540kg £1220/530kg £1080/470kg K Quigg £1380/550kg J Rodgers £1350/580kg J Kelso £1330/540kg £1000/450kg D Grant £1230/460kg £1090/360kg £1080/390kg £1050/390kg E Ferguson £1160/480kg M Glass £1160/510kg £1160/460kg £1110/490kg £1030/450kg and G Chambers £840/360kg £800/360kg.
Male weanlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
S Bradley £1200/480kg £900/410kg E Conway £1200/470kg £1060/480kg £710/340kg I McAleece £1110/420kg R Overend £990/390kg £890/320kg £790/240kg £760/280kg J Logan £920/360kg £800/280kg J Leadon £880/330kg and M Black £800/280kg.
Female weanlings
S Bradley £1320/500kg £800/350kg I McAleece £1120/400kg £1020/370kg £900/390kg J Leadon £1020/380kg £960/380kg £950/330kg £890/360kg M Black £700/250kg £670/210kg £610/230kg £570/200kg T Workman £700/330kg and S McCullagh £690/320kg.
Fat cows
P Fullen £2217/880kg B O'Loughlin £1864/740kg £1264/680kg N Jordon £1656/690kg £1567/670kg L Nugent £1547/650kg £1493/770kg N McConnell £1523/640kg D McCulla £1386/660kg £1343/730kg W Johnston £1319/680kg K McCullagh £1316/700kg T Mayne £1188/600kg and T McVey £1171/630kg.
Fat bulls
D McKinney £1722/700kg £1648/670kg B McKenna £1707/880kg and P Campbell £1638/910kg.