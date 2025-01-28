Fat cows selling to £2280 per head and to 298p/kg at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 27th January seen a good entry of 95 cattle presented for sale which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks sold to 423p/kg for a Limousin at 272kg (£1150) and to a top of £2310 per head for a Charolais at 690kg (335p/kg).

Heifers sold to 382p/kg for a Limousin at 204kg (£780) and to a top of £1950 per head for a Charolais at 626kg (312p/kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cows sold to 298p/kg for a Limousin at 650kg (£1940) and to a top of £2280 per head for a Simmental at 770kg (296p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Super demand for all kinds of stock, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both at ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, Limousin 650kg £1940 (298), Maghera producer, Limousin 500kg £1490 (298), Cookstown producer, Simmental 770kg £2280 (296), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 570kg £1620 (284), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 510kg £1420 (278), Upperlands producer, Limousin 670kg £1800 (269), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 580kg £1550 (267), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 650kg £1660 (255), Upperlands producer, Limousin 650kg £1650 (254) and Upperlands producer, Simmental 660kg £1580 (239).

Beef/breeding bulls (p/kg)

Bellaghy producer, Limousin 780kg £2480 (318), Kilrea producer, Simmental 840kg £2560 (305), Kilrea producer, Simmental 740kg £2220 (300) and Gulladuff producer, Limousin 700kg £1880 (269).

Breeding stock

Cookstown producer, Limousin springer £2310.

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilrea producer, Limousin 204kg £780 (382), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 292kg £940 (322), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 268kg £840 (313), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 278kg £820 (295) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 258kg £760 (295).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Limousin 324kg £1160 (358), Magherafelt producer, 2x Aberdeen Angus 316kg £1040 (329), Dungiven producer, Limousin 372kg £1200 (323), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 308kg £980 (318), Dungiven producer, Limousin 398kg £1260 (317), Dungiven producer, Belgian Blue 366kg £1120 (306) and Dungiven producer, Hereford 390kg £1170 (300).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 402kg £1390 (346), Maghera producer, Limousin 496kg £1660 (335), Maghera producer, Limousin 436kg £1410 (323), Kilrea producer, Charolais 412kg £1250 (303), Dungiven producer, Hereford 422kg £1240 (294) and Kilrea producer, Belgian Blue 452kg £1220 (270).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 620kg £1950 (315) and Maghera producer, Simmental 594kg £1760 (296).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilrea producer, Limousin 272kg £1150 (423), Kilrea producer, Limousin 286kg £1180 (413), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 278kg £1140 (410) and Kilrea producer, Limousin 284kg £1100 (387).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Limousin 344kg £1280 (372), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 350kg £1300 (371), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 360kg £1280 (356), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 356kg £1170 (329) and Dungiven producer, Hereford 358kg £1100 (307).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 472kg £1740 (369), Swatragh producer, Charolais 480kg £1750 (365), Loup producer, Charolais 460kg £1670 (363), Garvagh producer, Limousin 428kg £1480 (346), Swatragh producer, Limousin 488kg £1680 (344), Loup producer, Charolais 464kg £1590 (343), Swatragh producer, Limousin 484kg £1650 (341), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 462kg £1560 (338), Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 424kg £1420 (335), Limavady producer, Saler 430kg £1400 (326), Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1460 (317), Limavady producer, Hereford 472kg £1420 (301) and Limavady producer, Limousin 428kg £1290 (301).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Limousin 596kg £2080 (349), Loup producer, Limousin 544kg £1870 (344), Draperstown producer, Charolais 690kg £2310 (335), Draperstown producer, Limousin 590kg £1960 (332), Loup producer, Limousin 576kg £1910 (332), Loup producer, Limousin 566kg £1880 (332), Loup producer, Limousin 526kg £1710 (325), Loup producer, Limousin 564kg £1820 (323) and Garvagh producer, Shorthorn beef 600kg £1800 (300).

Breeding sheep sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 23rd January seen a good entry of breeding sheep which resulted in an outstanding trade with ewes and lambs reaching highs of £390 for 1 Texel ewe with 2 lambs at foot.

In-lamb ewes to a top of £235 for 4 Texel ewes.

Breeding sale next Thursday 30th January - yard open at 3pm, sale will start at 7pm sharp, the mart ask if all stock can be penned for 6.45pm.

Breeding stock also welcome on Saturday’s and will be sold at 12pm.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

In-lamb aged ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cookstown producer, 4 Texel £235, Cookstown producer, 5 Mules £225, Armoy producer, 2 Tees £202, Armoy producer, 2 Crossbred £200, Crumlin producer, 1 Blackface £185, Cookstown producer, 5 Texel £175, Cookstown producer, 5 mules £170, Cookstown producer, 1 B Texel £170, Armoy producer, 4 Dorset £170, Draperstown producer, 2 Cheviot £165, Crumlin producer, 12 Blackface £146, Greysteel producer, 9 Blackface £135 and Greysteel producer, 10 Blackface £120.

Ewes and lambs

Ewes with twins at foot

Maghera producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £390, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £370, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £355, Maghera producer, 1 Hampshire and 2 lambs £340, Maghera producer, 1 Mil and 2 lambs £330, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £330, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £315 and Cookstown producer, 2 Dorset and 3 lambs £305.

Ewes with singles at foot

Cookstown producer, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £290, Cookstown producer, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £285, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £285, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £275, Kilrea producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £275, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £270, Maghera producer, 1 Charollais and 1 lamb £260, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £255, Maghera producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £250, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £230, Draperstown producer, 2 Charollais and 2 lambs £230 and Draperstown producer, 2 Charollais and 2 lambs £220.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.