Fat cows selling to £2635 at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers to £1850 and 496.4 ppk.
Fat cows to £2635.
Bullock prices: G McCausland Moyle 740kgs £2600, 670kgs £2540, 685kgs £2480, 665kgs £2400; D McFarland Omagh 540kgs £2180, 380kgs £1665; A Douglas Bridge farmer 585kgs £2130; M A McNamee Crockatore 435kgs £1880, 425kgs £1880 350kgs £1800, £1730 and £1700, 375kgs £1790, 360kgs £1750 320kgs £1640 and £1620, 275kgs £1585, 330kgs £1400; a Drumquin farmer 500kgs £1880; J Saunderson Castlederg 375kgs £1545; T Semple Castlederg 345kgs £1535, 405kgs £1480 and W Hawkes Castlederg 385kgs £1480.
Heifer prices: A Drumquin farmer 445kgs £1850; T Semple Castlederg 480kgs £1700 375kgs £1545 and R Kerrigan Omagh 395kgs £1490 380kgs £1470 and £1465, 405kgs £1460, 370kgs £1390, 325kgs £1380, 360kgs £1365.
Other heifers sold from £1140 up.
Fat cows: R F Cummings Strabane 700kgs £301; 790kgs £262; P Bradley Plumbridge 895kgs £294 and P McCaffrey Drumquin 635kgs £227.
Other cows sold from £93 up.
Sheep: Lambs selling to £176.
Fat ewes to £266
Prices: F McAleer 28kgs £176; A Williamson 27.50kgs £171; 22.50kgs £135; D McAskie 26kgs £163.50; K McNamee 25kgs £158 and £156; R Scott 24.50kgs £154.50; R Wilson 25kgs £159.50; Gary Lecky 25kgs £159 and £155.50; V Shortt 25.50kgs £158.50; S Caldwell 24kgs £148.59, 25kgs £140; R Allison 23kgs £144 and £142; W Buchanan 23.50kgs £147 P Nethery 23.50kgs £141; J McCrea 22.50kgs £136; S Allison 22.50kgs £137; Ross Nethery 23.50kgs £139; T Stronge 23.50kgs £143 and J Adams 23kgs £139 and £137.
Other lambs sold from £85 up.
Fat ewes: J McCrea £266; K McNamee £200; R Scott £188; Richard Grant £184; D McAskie £172; L McFarland £170; F McAleer £159 and £118 and Paul Devine £146 and £140.