Fat cows selling to £2680 at Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 20th February saw fat ewes sell to £265 and fat lambs to £170.

Fat ewes: Dromara farmer £265 and £240, Hilltown farmer £210, Hilltown farmer £192, Hilltown farmer £190, Hilltown farmer £188, Rostrevor farmer £180, Annalong farmer £174, Jonesborough farmer £165 and £162, Dromara farmer £162, Rostrevor farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £154, Castlewellan farmer £152, Jonesborough farmer £150 and Kilkeel farmer £146.

Fat lambs: Downpatrick farmer £170 for 27kg (630ppk), Rostrevor farmer £165 for 28kg (589ppk), Downpatrick farmer £165 for 25.3kg (652ppk), Hilltown farmer £160 for 24.5kg (653ppk), Hilltown farmer £157 for 25kg (628ppk), Hilltown farmer £152 for 24kg (633ppk), Downpatrick farmer £150 for 22.5kg (666ppk), Hilltown farmer £150 for 23kg (652ppk) and £146 for 20.5kg (712ppk), Downpatrick farmer £145 for 22kg (659ppk), Cabra farmer £140 for 21kg (666ppk), Rostrevor farmer £137 for 21kg (652ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £131 for 20.7kg (633ppk).

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 22nd February saw fat cows sell to £2680, heifers to £2080 and bullocks to £2390.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £2680 for 858kg (312ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2210 for 752kg (240ppk), Cabra farmer £2160 for 776kg (278ppk), Cabra farmer £2030 for 796kg (255ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1880 for 734kg (256ppk),Rathfriland farmer £1840 for 812kg (226ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1700 for 644kg (264ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1630 for 608kg (268ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 624kg (244ppk) and £1450 for 570kg (254ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 446kg (300ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1220 for 424kg (287ppk).

Weanling heifers: Cabra farmer £1400 for 268kg (522ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 404kg (346ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1320 for 320kg (412ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1310 for 360kg (364ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 346kg (358ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1240 for 326kg (380ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1240 for 278kg (446ppk), £1220 for 324kg (376ppk) and £1210 for 280kg (432ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 308kg (383ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 296kg (388ppk), Dromara farmer £1080 for 296kg (365ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 254kg (398ppk), Rostrevor farmer £960 for 246kg (390ppk), Hilltown farmer £910 for 214kg (425ppk) and Hilltown farmer £890 for 228kg (390ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1890 for 422kg (448ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1770 for 366kg (483ppk) and £1710 for 442kg (387ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1680 for 308kg (545ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1640 for 468kg (350ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1610 for 362kg (445ppk), Hilltown farmer £1590 for 404kg (393ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1560 for 368kg (424ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1500 for 352kg (426ppk), Newry farmer £1430 for 354kg (404ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1410 for 326kg (432ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1410 for 352kg (400ppk), Cabra farmer £1340 for 274kg (489ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1330 for 300kg (443ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1260 for 272kg (463ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1230 for 306kg (402ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1200 for 290kg (414ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 278kg (414ppk) and £1130 for 270kg (418ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1110 for 272kg (408ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £2080 for 626kg (332ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1970 for 516kg (382ppk), Hilltown farmer £1960 for 528kg (371ppk), Cabra farmer £1670 for 508kg (328ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1590 for 434kg (366ppk), Newry farmer £1480 for 414kg (357ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 394kg (353ppk), Newry farmer £1250 for 372kg (336ppk).

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £2390 for 696kg (343ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2320 for 650kg (357ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2250 for 690kg (326ppk) and £2220 for 666kg (333ppk), Dromara farmer £2080 for 620kg (335ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2040 for 596kg (342ppk), Newry farmer £2030 for 544kg (373ppk), Dromara farmer £1950 for 564kg (346ppk), Newry farmer £1940 for 530kg (366ppk), Dromara farmer £1900 for 510kg (372ppk), Newry farmer £1850 for 470kg (393ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1720 for 440kg (381ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1720 for 494kg (348ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1710 for 436kg (392ppk) and £1620 for 440kg (368ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1620 for 452kg (358ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1500 for 382kg (393ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1430 for 376kg (380ppk) and Warrenpoint farmer £1410 for 388kg (363ppk).