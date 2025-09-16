Fat cows selling to £3175 and 322ppk at Newtownstewart Mart

A large entry of cattle on offer sold to super trade from start to finish.

Fat cows sold to £3175 and 322ppk.

Bulls sold to £2730, bullocks to £2390 and 563ppk while heifers sold to £2460 and 468ppk.

Bullock and Bull prices: Fairmount Farms, Claudy 720kgs £2390, 690kgs £2330 and £2315 670kgs £220, 640kgs £2130. F McCrossan, Omagh 650kgs £2340 K Harpur, Castlederg 540kgs £2270, D McKinley, Newtownstewart 550kgs £2260. 585kgs £2215, 565kgs £1945, D. Baxter, Newtownstewart 565kgs £2220, 455kgs £2155, 530kgs £2000 and £1920, 540kgs £1990, G Kee, Douglas Bridge 600kgs £2175, 580kgs £2080, 630kgs £2045, 515kgs £1900, WJ Marshall, Fyfin 535kgs £1920 515kgs £1870, P Kirk, Gortin 545kgs £1800 RJ Thompson, Castlederg 475kgs £1800 and M Kelly, Glenmornan 350kgs £1790, 300kgs £1690.

Heifer prices: F McCrossan, Omagh 625kgs £2460 565kgs £2180, 500kgs £1935, K Harpur, Castlederg 570kgs £2360, 500kgs £1890 C Brogan, Strabane 570kgs £2180 and £2140, 530kgs £2100 and £2030, 525kgs £2180, 475kgs £1970, R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 500kgs £1970 440kgs £1905 420kgs £1840 and £1740, 370kgs £1710 G Kee, Douglas Bridge 535kgs £1960 S Hemphill Castlederg 570kgs £1955 545kgs £1920 535kgs £1855 P Gallagher Newtownstewart 420kgs £1860 D Hunter Droit 485kgs £1830 R J Thompson Castlederg 455kgs £1780 K Fox Sixmilecross 440kgs £1735 and M Kelly, Glenmornan 370kgs £1670 other heifers sold from £1205 up.

Fat cows: T Devine, Donemana 985kgs £322 F McCrossan, Omagh 695kgs £263 M Kelly, Glenmornan 600kgs £300, 650kgs £257 and M Hamilton, Donemana 685kgs £248.

Sheep sale: Lambs sold up to £144, fat lambs to £168 and breeding rams to £500.