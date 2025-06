Fat cows selling to £3270 at Hilltown Saleyard

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 29th May saw fat ewes sell to £260 and fat lambs to £147.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £260, Hilltown farmer £236, Cabra farmer £230, Cabra farmer £216, Hilltown farmer £210, Clough farmer £194, Kilkeel farmer £190, Annalong farmer £188, Kilkeel farmer £182, Ballyward farmer £180, Hilltown farmer £180, Hilltown farmer £178, Cabra farmer £178, Kilkeel farmer £174 and Clough farmer £170 and £168.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £147 for 23kg (639ppk), Rathfriland farmer £146 for 23.4kg (624ppk), Cabra farmer £146 for 24kg (608ppk), Hilltown farmer £145 for 23.8kg (609ppk), Hilltown farmer £140 for 22.3kg (628ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 22.2kg (630ppk), Kilcoo farmer £139 for 22.2kg (626ppk), Downpatrick farmer £130 for 20.5kg (634ppk), Castlewellan farmer £129.50 for 20.6kg (629ppk), Kilkeel farmer £127 for 20.4kg (622ppk) and Hilltown farmer £120 for 18.6kg (645ppk).

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 31st May saw fat cows sell to £3270, heifers to £2680 and bullocks to £2630.

Fat cows: Castlewellan farmer £3270 for 962kg (340ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2740 for 898kg (305ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £2640 for 886kg (298ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2340 for 720kg (325ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2300 for 728kg (316ppk) and Cabra farmer £2230 for 648kg (344ppk).

Cows and calves: Kilcoo farmer £3160 and £2900.

Weanling heifers: Rathfriland farmer £1660 for 404kg (411ppk), Hilltown farmer £1380 for 276kg (500ppk) and £1370 for 268kg (511ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1240 for 292kg (424ppk) and £1230 for 294kg (418ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 292kg (404ppk) and £1100 for 268kg (410ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 222kg (450ppk), Hilltown farmer £910 for 188kg (484ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £880 for 202kg (435ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1700 for 338kg (503ppk), Newry farmer £1690 for 364kg (464ppk), Hilltown farmer £1560 for 252kg (619ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 298kg (510ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1480 for 306kg (483ppk), Newry farmer £1460 for 346kg (422ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 240kg (496ppk) and Newry farmer £1060 for 252kg (421ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £2680 for 856kg (313ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2310 for 642kg (360ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £2250 for 586kg (384ppk), Katesbridge farmer £2200 for 516kg (426ppk), £2170 for 510kg (425ppk), £2100 for 504kg (416ppk) and £2080 for 526kg (395ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2010 for 514kg (391ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1970 for 494kg (398ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1880 for 482kg (390ppk), Hilltown farmer £1710 for 450kg (380ppk), £1640 for 388kg (422ppk), £1620 for 408kg (397ppk), £1590 for 378kg (420ppk), £1550 for 374kg (414ppk) and £1380 for 352kg (392ppk).

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £2630 for 692kg (380ppk) and £2560 for 746kg (343ppk), Shinn farmer £2560 for 648kg (395ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2150 for 532kg (404ppk), Shinn farmer £2150 for 566kg (397ppk), £2100 for 560kg (375ppk) and £2050 for 526kg (389ppk), Hilltown farmer £1980 for 494kg (400ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1830 for 394kg (464ppk), Hilltown farmer £1790 for 432kg (414ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1760 for 376kg (468ppk), £1760 for 382kg (460ppk), £1710 for 408kg (419ppk), £1680 for 374kg (449ppk), £1680 for 376kg (446ppk), £1610 for 400kg (402ppk) and £1550 for 334kg (464ppk).