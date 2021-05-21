Fat cows selling up to €2070 at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 17th May 2021: There was a good entry of sheep this week with buyers back ringside with still good activity online also.
Lambs sold at:
€90 to €120 for 30-35 kgs.
€120 to €127 for 35-37 kgs.
€130 to €150 for 37-40 kgs.
€150 to €180 for 40-55 kgs.
Hoggets sold from €100 to €172.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €130 to €255.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €295.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €184.
Cattle sale, Thursday 20th May 2021: There was a great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
Trade was lively for all on offer, especially strong forward cattle with fat cows selling up to €2070 and heifers selling up to €1050 over the weight.
Quality store cattle also sold well with a lot of these selling from €2.40/kg to €3/kg.
Lighter plain sorts proved more difficult to sell on the day ranging from €1.70/kg to €2/kg.
Bullocks/bulls sold from €2/kg to €3/kg.
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2070/head.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €690 to €980 over.
Beef bullocks - €550 to €775 over.
Store bullocks - €450 to €570 over.
Beef heifers - €450 to €1050 over.
Store heifers - €300 to €570 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.