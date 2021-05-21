Fat cows selling up to €2070 at Raphoe Mart

Lambs sold at:

€90 to €120 for 30-35 kgs.

€120 to €127 for 35-37 kgs.

€130 to €150 for 37-40 kgs.

€150 to €180 for 40-55 kgs.

Hoggets sold from €100 to €172.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €130 to €255.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €295.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €184.

Cattle sale, Thursday 20th May 2021: There was a great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Trade was lively for all on offer, especially strong forward cattle with fat cows selling up to €2070 and heifers selling up to €1050 over the weight.

Quality store cattle also sold well with a lot of these selling from €2.40/kg to €3/kg.

Lighter plain sorts proved more difficult to sell on the day ranging from €1.70/kg to €2/kg.

Bullocks/bulls sold from €2/kg to €3/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2070/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €690 to €980 over.

Beef bullocks - €550 to €775 over.

Store bullocks - €450 to €570 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €1050 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €570 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.