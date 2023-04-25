Fat cows selling up to £1815 and £231 per 100kgs; heifers selling to £1640 and £256 per 100kgs while bullocks sold to £1650 and £326 per 100kgs.

Heifer prices: W T Kee Strabane 640kgs £1640, 610kgs £1525, 625kgs £1400, 505kgs £1290; E McNamee Omagh 570kgs £1565, 565kgs £1480; T R Crawford Droit 495kgs £1500, 490kgs £1480, 480kgs £1360, 465kgs £1305, 440kgs £1190 and £1120. R Buchanan Donemana 580kgs £1500, 520kgs £1390, 530kgs £1320. R N McCrea Ballymagorry 530kgs £1420, 505kgs £1285, B Blee Donemana 555kgs £1365; R Sproule Castlederg 485kgs £1350 and £1055, 430kgs £1165 and £1050, 460kgs £1090, 445kgs £1070; D Lindsay Sion Mills 535kgs £1320, 520kgs £1275, 485kgs £1180; R J Keys Dromore 540kgs £1250; R Hunter Drumquin 480kgs £1175, 450kgs £1065; S and J Lindsay Donemana 395kgs £1205 and £930, 415kgs £1190, 350kgs £930, 425kgs £895, 345kgs £840; R S Moore Newtownstewart 370kgs £1120 and £1020, C Catterson Castlederg 325kgs £905, 405kgs £900. Smaller heifers sold from £460 up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullock and bull prices: R Matthewson Killymore 575kgs £1650, 480kgs £1450, 470kgs £1340, 415kgs £1280, 430kgs £1230, 440kgs £1200; P Devine Strawhill 450kgs £1465, 445kgs £1390, 455kgs £1090; R J Keys Dromore 585kgs £1440, 550kgs £1410, 505kgs £1230; R N McCrea Ballymagorry 625kgs £1320, 610kgs £1285, 500kgs £1280620kgs £1260, 635kgs £1250; D Lindsay Sion Mills 510kgs £1270, 535kgs £1230; A Castlederg farmer 535kgs £1250; C Catterson Castlederg 440kgs £1160, 420kgs £1155; S Hunter Drumquin 470kgs £1150 and a Castlederg farmer 415kgs £1000, 390kgs £950. Smaller sorts sold from £430 up.

Livestock Markets

Fat cows: S Fox Omagh 520kgs £231; T N Dooher Donemana 790kgs £230, 680kgs £178, 665kgs £160; G J King Omagh 540kgs £196; D Carlin Castlederg 860kgs £208; T R Crawford Droit 640kgs £223, 600kgs £216; K McIlwaine 695kgs £181 and a Castlederg farmer 625kgs £163, 520kgs £177, 440kgs £198.