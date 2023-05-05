Fat cows sold from €700 per head to €3320 per head at Raphoe
There was another good entry of cattle for this week’s sale with continued demand for all on offer.
Strong forward types were highly sought after selling from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €700/head to €3320/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1285 to €1480 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €880 to €1520 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €505 to €1290 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €690 to €1270 over the weight.
Store heifers - €400 to €1095 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 11th May 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.