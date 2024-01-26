Fat cows sold from €800 per head to €2460 per head at Raphoe Mart
Cattle sale, Thursday, January 24, 2024
There was a large entry for this week’s sale with strong demand for cattle driving the trade around the ring and online as many lots of strong, forward stock sold up to €3.40/kg and €3.50/kg.
Forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.10/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2460/head.
