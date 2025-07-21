Fat cows to £2890 and 351ppk at Newtownstewart Mart
Bullocks sold to £2735 (£2010 over weight and 422ppk).
Heifers sold to £2480 (£1850 over weight and 418ppk).
Fat cows to £2890 and 351ppk.
Bullock prices: G McCausland Moyle 725kgs £2735, 705kgs £2600, 580kgs £2450 and £2350. M Gallen Castlederg 710kgs £2460, 610kgs £2310, 635kgs £2260; T N Dooher Donemana 635kgs £2185, 585kgs £2100 and £1975, 610kgs £1920; G Kee Douglas Bridge 625kgs £2140, 565kgs £2040, 590kgs £1800 and A O'Carolan Castlederg 500kgs £2040, 400kgs £1500 340kgs £1210.
Other bullocks sold from £865 up.
Heifer prices: M Hollywood Drumlea 630kgs £2480, 515kgs £2090; A Moore Ardstraw 470kgs £1885, 445kgs £1860; Seamus Fox Mountfield 530kgs £2180 and G Kee Douglas Bridge 595kgs £2060.
Fat cows: M Hollywood Drumlea 765kgs £351, 825kgs £350, 775kgs £309; L Devine Strabane 630kgs £318; A Moore Ardstraw 750kgs £323; S Fox Mountfield 615kgs £269; S Atcheson Victoria Bridge 560kgs £219; R Scott Donemana 715kgs £169 and N Kee Douglas Bridge 600kgs £167.
Sheep sample prices: Bert McKane 27.50kgs £158.50; S Cairns 26.50kgs £155.00; A Reid 35kgs £155; 25kgs £153; R Hill 25kgs £153.50; P Flanagan 25.50kgs £153; P Devlin 24.50kgs £150.50; Richard Doherty 25kgs £150; T Stronge 23.50kgs £150; 22.50kgs £149; R Scott 23.50kgs £148.50; K McNamee 25kgs £148.50; V Shortt 23.50kgs £147; A Millar 23kgs £146; W Buchanan 23.50kgs £146; 23kgs £145; C Brannigan 23kgs £145.50; R.G Pollock23.50kgs £145; Mark Campbell 22.50kgs £144.50; R Allison 22.50kgs £144.00; Mrs H Jack 22.50kgs £144; S A Conway 21.50kgs £144; G Lecky 23kgs £141; A McFarland 22kgs £140.50; S Sproule 23kgs £140 and S Dennison 21.50kgs £137.50.
Lighter lambs sold from £100 up.
Fat ewes: P Devlin £218; S Sproule £181; Mark Campbell £175; S Dennison £158; T Stronge £155 and R Hill £154 and £144.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.