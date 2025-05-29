Fat cows topped at £2400 for a 770kg Belgian Blue at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers clear to £2060 590kg Aberdeen Angus (349.00).

While heifers peaked at £2440 for 660kg Limousin (370.00).

Fat cows topped at £2400 for a 770kg Belgian Blue (312.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £840 for a Limousin bull calf and heifer calves to £770 Belgian Blue heifer.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings cleared to £2220 for a 500kg Charolais male (444.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1670 445kg Charolais (375.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £2060 for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus (350.00) presented by J Glendinning, £2010 575kg Aberdeen Angus (350.00); D Montgomery £1800 490kg Belgian Blue (367.00), £1230 345kg Simmental (366.00); F McNally £1500 370kg Aberdeen Angus (405.00), £1480 340kg Limousin (435.00) and Riverview Farms £1470 350kg Saler (420.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to £2440 for a 660kg Limousin (370.00) presented by O Cairns, £2440 660kg Charolais (370.00), £2380 645kg Limousin (369.00), £2340 650kg Limousin (360.00), £2260 605kg Limousin (374.00); S O’Hagan £2400 605kg Daq (397.00); M Campton £2390 595kg Charolais (402.00), £2300 595kg Charolais (387.00); J Hamill £1970 495kg Simmental (398.00), £1740 450kg Simmental (386.00); Riverview Farms £1800 475kg Charolais (379.00) and J Loughran £1690 445kg Charolais (380.00).

Fat cows sold to £2400 for a 770kg Belgian Blue (312.00) presented by I Campbell, £1680 710kg Hereford (237.00) and E Fox £1340 445kg Belgian Blue (301.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £840 x 5 Limousin bulls presented by J Ewing; R Jones £770 Belgian Blue bull, £710 Belgian Blue bull; W Sloan £600 Belgian Blue bull, £560 Belgian Blue bull; E Robinson £590 Hereford bull; E Speers £580 Simmental bull, £550 Simmental bull, £525 Simmental bull, £510 Simmental bull, £475 Simmental bull, £400 x 2 Simmental bulls; A Ferguson £570 Aberdeen Angus bull; F Collins £545 x 3 Hereford bulls; Brackenhill Farms £540 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Rea £505 x 4 Hereford bulls; D Gallagher £505 x 3 Charolais bulls; A and J Harkness £495 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Watson £490 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Kyle £470 Aberdeen Angus bull; R McKenzie £455 Speckle Park bull, £425 x 3 Hereford bulls, £420 Belgian Blue bull; S Lynch £450 Belgian Blue bull, £440 Belgian Blue bull; W Smith £430 x 2 Hereford bulls and A Wilson £400 Simmental bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £295 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £770 x 3 Belgian Blue presented by R Jones; B McKeever £740 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £510 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £400 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Ferguson £580 Belgian Blue heifer, £565 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P Allen £510 x 4 Hereford heifers; W Sloan £500 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Wilson £485 Simmental heifer; E Speers £470 x 2 Simmental heifers; F Collins £455 x 3 Hereford heifers, £420 Hereford heifer; E Robinson £420 Hereford heifer; R McKenzie £420 x 2 Speckle Park heifers; A and J Harkness £410 Charolais heifer; W Smith £410 Hereford heifer; M Rea £405 x 2 Hereford heifers; T Watson £405 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D Gallagher £400 x 3 Charolais heifers and R McKenzie £400 x 2 Hereford heifers.

Weanlings

A great entry of weanlings saw prices peak at £2220 for a 500kg Charolais male (444.00) presented by F McKenna, £1600 360kg Limousin (444.00), £1490 370kg Limousin (403.00), £1440 355kg Limousin (406.00); D Hammond £2180 575kg Limousin (379.00), £1950 x 2 460kg Limousins (424.00), £1950 465kg Hereford (419.00); D Litter £2120 495kg Charolais (428.00), £1910 455kg Limousin (420.00), £1890 390kg Limousin (485.00), £1880 440kg Limousin (427.00), £1860 435kg Charolais (428.00), £1825 430kg Charolais (424.00), £1810 380kg Limousin (476.00), £1810 395kg Charolais (458.00), £1800 400kg Limousin (450.00), £1740 420kg Limousin (414.00), £1500 355kg Charolais (424.00); E Fox £1960 435kg Aberdeen Angus (451.00); P O’Kane £1750 355kg Charolais (493.00), £1730 380kg Charolais (455.00), £1520 365kg Charolais (416.00), £1430 315kg Charolais (454.00); A Donaghy £1710 410kg Limousin (417.00); M Quinn £1490 315kg Limousin (473.00); N Berry £1400 330kg Charolais (424.00), £1360 290kg Simmental (469.00); S Parkes £1395 320kg Limousin (436.00); W Booth £1340 295kg Simmental (454.00), £1000 180kg Simmental (556.00); W Abraham £1300 280kg Charolais (464.00); S McCrory £1210 235kg Charolais (515.00), £1210 295kg Charolais (410.00), £900 215kg Limousin (419.00); J Weir £1120 255kg Charolais (439.30), £1090 245kg Charolais (445.00) and P Slean £1000 200kg Charolais (500.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1670 445kg Charolais (375.00) presented by D Hammond; D Litter £1650 430kg Charolais (384.00), £1570 360kg Charolais (436.00), £1480 395kg Charolais (375.00); P O’Kane £1600 400kg Charolais (400.00), £1500 380kg Limousin (395.00), £1500 390kg Limousin (385.00); H Mackle £150 375kg Charolais (387.00); M Quinn £1360 370kg Limousin (368.00), £1330 x 2 315kg Limousins (422.00); R Brownlee £1170 285kg Limousins (411.00); W Abraham £1130 245kg Charolais (461.00), £1040 255kg Charolais (408.00); C Quinn £1040 245kg Limousin (425.00) and P Slean £700 165kg Limousin (424.00).